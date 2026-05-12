Award-Winning Mobile Company Avia Partners With Argentine Football Association for World Cup Activation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AviaGames, the leader in casual, skill-based games, has partnered with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the high-ranking football team and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, as a regional sponsor, bringing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup celebrations to mobile games. Kicking off this month, players can look forward to cheerworthy events and content updates for Avia’s top games, including Solitaire Clash, 8 Ball Strike, Bingo Tour and Pocket 7 Games.

Check out the new trailer HERE

“We are excited to partner with the AFA to amplify its World Cup presence and help our players create their own winning moments in their favorite games,” said Vickie Chen, CEO of Avia. “Our mission is to create experiences that expand on major cultural moments, and we can’t wait for players to make memories within this new collaboration."

“We are thrilled to welcome Avia to the AFA's family of commercial partners,” said Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of the Argentine Football Association. “Avia’s support is invaluable and we are grateful to partner with them to create a memorable celebration for AFA fans during this important World Cup moment.”

The partnership will give Avia’s games a special AFA treatment, giving players the chance to keep the World Cup celebrations going in the games they enjoy. Check out the details below:

8 Ball Strike:

Billiards tables and balls will receive a new football-themed revamp with iconic players Messi, Enzo and Martinez as billiards poles, which can be used to hit the football-themed cue ball into the pocket.

Solitaire Clash

In the final moments of Messi’s last World Cup, players can take a moment for themselves to participate in Solitaire Clash’s "Argentina Collaboration" season. As Messi rushes towards the last trophy of his career, players will also make precise moves down the field, making their own highlights with the new Influencer Camp competition-Club Clash, AFA theming in-game and new card album themes. Details can be found below:

Club Clash - Starting on June 15, players join 3 teams led by influencer team captains. Players can earn points for their team by participating in activities, competition venues and purchasing gift packages to earn points. The winning team will be announced in mid-July, aligning with the World Cup Championship!

- Starting on June 15, players join 3 teams led by influencer team captains. Players can earn points for their team by participating in activities, competition venues and purchasing gift packages to earn points. The winning team will be announced in mid-July, aligning with the World Cup Championship! New Card Album Themes - 9 new sets of football-themed cards ranging from football matches to stadium moments, along with 9 new sets of summer-themed universal backup cards from beach volleyball to a market carnival, will be available.

With over 50 billion downloads and $82 billion in revenue in 2025, according to SensorTower, mobile games are a powerful landscape for brands to reach their audiences, going beyond traditional media formats to transform brand messaging into interactive moments of play, competition and community. Against this backdrop, the collaboration will invigorate Solitaire Clash's 2M+ monthly active users and 8 Ball Strike's 400K+ monthly active users, alongside Avia's other featured titles, deepening player engagement and expanding the ways fans connect with live, culturally relevant events.

Solitaire Clash, 8 Ball Strike, Bingo Tour and Pocket 7 Games are available to download for free on iOS and Galaxy Store. For more information, please visit Avia on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About AviaGames

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual top apps including "Solitaire Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "8 Ball Strike." Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.