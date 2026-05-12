Visby Medical and RAINN Launch Safe Access Program, Bringing Private, Lab-Accurate STI Testing to Sexual Assault Survivors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visby.com, and RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, today announced the launch of the Safe Access Program — a national initiative to provide survivors of sexual assault with private, clinically accurate sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing they can use at home, without a clinic visit, a waiting room, or an explanation to anyone.

Every year, more than 443,000 Americans navigate the aftermath of sexual violence, often facing significant barriers to timely STI testing, including cost, privacy concerns, and discomfort with clinical settings. Survivors wait days or weeks for lab results, and repeatedly recount their experience. For women the consequences of delayed or forgone testing can be severe: untreated chlamydia and gonorrhea cause an estimated 100,000 women in the United States to lose their fertility every year.

“We built a test as accurate as those in clinical settings, but gives someone an answer in 30 minutes and connects them to treatment if they need it. No clinic, no waiting room, no explanation to anyone,” said Adam de la Zerda, Founder and CEO of Visby Medical. “Survivors of sexual assault shouldn’t have to choose between their privacy and their health. One thousand tests is where we’re starting — not where we’re stopping. We need partners who want to help us close this gap.”

The Safe Access Program puts a different option directly into survivors’ hands. Visby’s first-of-its-kind at-home PCR test for women delivers lab-quality results for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis — the three most common curable STIs — in 30 minutes, with over 98% accuracy. Women who test positive can immediately connect to a third-party licensed telehealth provider for a complimentary consultation and, when clinically appropriate, a prescription — all from the privacy of home.

“For many survivors, accessing care isn’t just a logistical challenge — it’s an emotional one,” said Megan Cutter, RAINN’s Chief of Victim Services. “Returning to a clinical setting after experiencing sexual violence isn’t always possible. This partnership with Visby provides a more accessible, private option, without requiring survivors to re-enter spaces that may feel overwhelming.”

In its first phase, the program will distribute 1,000 test kits across 20 RAINN partner programs nationwide, with a focus on rural and underserved communities where access to sexual health services is most limited.

RAINN’s network serves hundreds of thousands of survivors annually, and the Safe Access Program is designed to scale. Organizations, foundations, advocates, and individuals interested in expanding the program’s reach can contact safeaccess@visby.com or visit visby.com/SafeAccess.

About Visby Medical

Founded in 2012, Visby Medical is revolutionizing infectious disease diagnosis by empowering both physicians and patients to accurately test for infections anywhere, anytime, with laboratory accuracy. The company’s proprietary technology platform delivers true PCR results in 30 minutes through the world’s first instrument-free, single-use PCR tests that fit in the palm of your hand. Visby is actively working to expand its platform by developing a broader menu of tests for the at-home setting. The Visby Women’s Sexual Health Test is not intended for the evaluation of suspected sexual abuse or for other medico-legal indications. For more information, visit visby.com. Follow Visby Medical on LinkedIn.

About RAINN

RAINN is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, and creator and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN’s mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential, 24/7 support in English and en Español is available. Call 800.656.HOPE (4673), chat at RAINN.org/hotline, or text “HOPE” to 64673.