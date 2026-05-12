From Insights to Impact: hc1 and Simple HealthKit Partner to Close Care Gaps and Elevate Patient Care for Health Systems and Health Plans

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--hc1®, the leader in AI-powered lab diagnostic intelligence, and Simple HealthKit, an intelligent end-to-end patient engagement and gap closure platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help health systems, health plans, and risk-bearing organizations identify and close gaps in care through a fully integrated, closed-loop workflow.

The partnership combines hc1 Clinical IQ™, hc1’s agentic intelligence platform, with Simple HealthKit’s intelligent infrastructure to help organizations turn care gap insights into action to improve outcomes. Together, the two companies enable healthcare organizations to identify high-priority care opportunities, engage the right individuals through the right channels, deliver screening in the home or clinic, and route results back to the care team seamlessly.

Embedded directly into provider and health system workflows, hc1 Clinical IQ continuously analyzes lab and clinical data to surface actionable care opportunities across HEDIS, STAR, chronic care, and risk adjustment programs. When Clinical IQ identifies a patient with an open care gap, Simple HealthKit activates the next step in the workflow through targeted engagement, at-home or in-clinic screening, and connected follow-up. Results are then returned to the provider through an integrated workflow, helping ensure each identified gap has a clear path to resolution.

“Healthcare organizations do not need more data. They need a way to translate intelligence into measurable outcomes,” said Bradley Bostic, CEO of hc1. “Clinical IQ is the agentic engine inside provider and payer workflows, identifying who needs intervention and when. Simple HealthKit helps turn that intelligence into action by engaging patients, facilitating screening, and connecting results back to the care team.”

Historically, many organizations have struggled to bridge the gap between identifying care gaps and actually closing them. This partnership is designed to eliminate that disconnect. Instead of relying on broad, expensive outreach campaigns with inconsistent returns, organizations can use AI-driven prioritization to focus resources on the highest-value opportunities, then activate a complete engagement and diagnostic workflow that supports resolution from start to finish.

“Simple HealthKit was built to make quality care accessible for everyone. By combining behavioral science, intelligent patient engagement, and seamless continuity of care, we engage the right patient at the right time, so no one is left behind,” said Dr. Sheena Menezes, CEO of Simple HealthKit. “With hc1, we can better identify who needs intervention and when. Together, we are creating a closed-loop model that helps healthcare organizations move from fragmented outreach to timely, targeted gap closure.”

The partnership is built around a unified workflow and contracting model, giving organizations a streamlined way to access care gap intelligence, patient engagement, screening fulfillment, lab processing, and results reporting through a single solution.

As healthcare continues shifting toward more proactive, data-driven, and home-centered models of care, hc1 and Simple HealthKit are positioning clinical intelligence and patient engagement as core infrastructure for the future of population health and value-based care.

About hc1

hc1 IQ™ is the leading AI-powered platform designed to unlock the full potential of actionable lab data, transforming it into strategic insights that drive better patient care and measurable financial outcomes. By combining advanced data management, analytics, and workflow automation, hc1 IQ uncovers hidden risk signals and actionable insights, enabling healthcare organizations to achieve operational excellence, clinical innovation, and revenue growth across the care continuum. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations and processing more than 25 billion lab results, hc1 IQ delivers the expertise and technology needed to turn lab data into a strategic asset. Learn how hc1 IQ is revolutionizing healthcare at www.hc1.com.

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is the best-in-class, AI-powered end-to-end healthcare platform redefining how organizations engage and care for people at scale. Headquartered in California with a nationwide footprint, the platform seamlessly unifies intelligent patient engagement, at-home and in-clinic screening programs, telehealth, and follow-up care into one connected care journey. Through personalized engagement and proactive care gap closure, Simple HealthKit empowers nationwide health plans, providers, pharma, government, and retail pharmacy to reach the right individuals at the right time - driving better outcomes, expanding access to quality care, and ensuring no patient is left behind. Learn more about us at www.simplehealthkit.com.