CellTrust and MessageWatcher Bridge the Business Text Messaging Compliance Gap

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINRA ANNUAL CONFERENCE — CellTrust Corporation, a global leader in secure and compliant mobile communications, and MessageWatcher, a provider of electronic communications archiving, supervision, and compliance solutions, today announced a new reseller collaboration.

By offering CellTrust’s mobile communication capture layer as part of our broad compliance stack, together, we can help firms reduce risk from unmanaged mobile communications — Craig Dinan, CEO of MessageWatcher. Share

Text message capture, retention, supervision and eDiscovery

MessageWatcher now offers CellTrust's text messaging capabilities as part of its broader communications compliance stack. The collaboration cuts through vendor complexity, enabling firms to seamlessly integrate compliant, reviewable business text messaging aligned with leading regulatory recordkeeping requirements for financial services, public sector and other highly regulated sectors.

“Mobile has become the front line of business engagement, pushing regulated organizations to adopt compliant communications that connect with customers, partners, and stakeholders seamlessly on their preferred channels. Together with MessageWatcher, we are streamlining the mobile communication capture layer as part of their broad compliance stack offering and bridging the business text messaging compliance gap.” — Sean Moshir, Co-founder and CEO, CellTrust

From December 2021 to date, U.S. regulators within the financial services sector have levied over $3 billion in financial penalties for off-channel communication recordkeeping violations. The ability to capture and review business text messaging has become critical for regulated firms—not just for compliance, but for investigations, litigation readiness, and operational oversight. With this expanded offering, CellTrust and MessageWatcher enable organizations to address these needs more consistently across all communication channels.

“Regulated firms leveraging text messaging for business remain a compliance gap. By offering CellTrust’s mobile communication capture layer as part of our broad compliance stack, together, we can help firms reduce risk from unmanaged mobile communications.” — Craig Dinan, CEO of MessageWatcher

The system of record for mobile communications in regulated sectors

CellTrust’s secure, purpose-built SL2™ Enterprise feeds the world’s leading Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) compliance platforms while providing the essential mobile and off‑channel communications capture layer within modern compliance stacks.

Federated messaging with CellTrust SL2 for Teams in the Microsoft Teams Store

Without ever leaving the Microsoft Teams interface on desktop or mobile — users can send and receive text and WhatsApp messages from within Microsoft Teams. CellTrust SL2™ unifies communications across SMS/MMS/RCS, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and voice while ensuring business-related mobile communications are captured for regulatory compliance.

Captured, auditable, and securely transmitted to compliance ecosystems

With capabilities including App Capture, Direct Carrier Capture, Stacked Capture, and RCS Capture, CellTrust ensures mobile communication is captured, auditable and ready to be securely transmitted to an archive to meet stringent regulatory requirements, including FINRA, SEC, CFTC, SOX, FCA, MiFID II, HIPAA, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, among others.

Meet us at the FINRA Annual Conference 2026

CellTrust’s team will be present at the FINRA Annual Conference 2026. Stop by booth #17 to learn more about our collaboration with MessageWatcher and our latest mobile communication capture and compliance developments.

About CellTrust Corporation

As the pioneer of mobile SMS/text capture and the Mobile Business Number™(MBN), CellTrust has become the system of record for mobile communications in highly regulated financial services and government sectors — feeding the world’s leading Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) compliance platforms while providing the essential mobile and off-channel communications capture layer within modern compliance stacks for organizations of all sizes.

CellTrust SL2™ Enterprise unifies communications across SMS/MMS/RCS, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and voice. With capabilities including App Capture, Direct Carrier Capture, Stacked Capture, and RCS Capture, CellTrust ensures mobile communications are securely captured, archived, and auditable to meet stringent global regulatory requirements, including FINRA, SEC, CFTC, SOX, FCA, MiFID II, HIPAA, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, among others.

As a proud member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), CellTrust is recognized among an elite group of security innovators that have deeply integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technologies—delivering enhanced protection, visibility, and trust. For more information, visit www.celltrust.com.

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