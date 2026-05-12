Wind River Selected by Superheat to Advance Heat Control Systems for Demanding Mission-Critical Environments

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Superheat, a global leader in advanced onsite heat treatment solutions, will use Wind River’s eLxr Pro™ to power its next-generation industrial controllers deployed across critical oil, gas, energy, shipyard, aerospace, and defense applications.

eLxr Pro will empower Superheat in the ongoing evolution of its proprietary wireless-remote heat treatment control systems, which operate in demanding field environments and must perform reliably over extended service lifecycles.

“We are thrilled to support Superheat on its mission toward innovating onsite heat treatment,” said Sandeep Modhvadia, Chief Product Officer, Wind River. “With Wind River, Superheat can further advance its unique portfolio of heat treatment solutions and services while adhering to high levels of safety, security, and quality. This will enable accelerated innovation, improved efficiency, and reduced costs while delivering secure, compliant, and reliable solutions.”

“Security, compliance, and system integrity requirements continue to rise across industrial and aerospace and defense markets. As our customers operate in increasingly regulated and security-conscious environments, Wind River’s eLxr Pro provides the hardened Linux foundation required to support Superheat’s mission-critical industrial systems,” said Ryan Barnes, Director, IT, Superheat.

The selection of eLxr Pro supports Superheat’s long-term product journey by enabling secure deployment, maintenance, and system updates across the extended operational lifecycles common in industrial, aerospace, and defense environments while maintaining the performance, reliability, and security needed for mission-critical heat treatment operations.

Built on the open-source Debian-based eLxr community distribution, eLxr Pro adds the commercial-grade support, maintenance, and hardening that production environments demand. This will enable Superheat to scale Linux across cloud-to-edge deployments while meeting the stringent performance and operational requirements of industrial workloads and regulated industries.

Additionally, by leveraging Wind River’s comprehensive Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures coverage, Superheat gains enhanced visibility into security risks and the ability to proactively manage vulnerabilities across the full device lifecycle, from initial deployment through ongoing operation and maintenance. eLxr Pro ensures that cryptographic implementations meet rigorous aerospace and defense standards, which aligns with the compliance expectations of Superheat’s customers and demanding project environments.

Superheat’s vision is to advance onsite heat treatment for the digital marketplace by redefining how critical projects are planned, executed, and verified in the field. As the global leader in onsite heat treatment, Superheat combines deep technical expertise with proprietary digital solutions to deliver safer, more efficient, and more reliable outcomes. Through remote operation, real-time monitoring, and data-driven quality control, Superheat minimizes risk, reduces costs, and saves time by improving schedule certainty for complex industrial projects worldwide. To learn more about Superheat’s heat treatment technologies, visit its website at www.superheat.com.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.