Conti Federal Completes Environmental Remediation at Unimatic Superfund Site in New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services is proud to announce the successful completion of a major environmental remediation project at the Unimatic Manufacturing Corporation Superfund Site, Operable Unit 2 (OU2), in Fairfield, Essex County, New Jersey. The project was executed under a $5.5 million task order contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Kansas City District, as part of the Pre-placed Remedial Action Contracts (PRAC) program.

“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to support the mission of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to protect human health and the environment," said Laura Tobin, Vice President, Environmental Business Line Manager Share

The scope of work included the excavation and off-site disposal of sediment contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Following removal, the site was backfilled with clean soil and underwent comprehensive wetland and site restoration to support long-term ecological recovery.

“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to support the mission of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to protect human health and the environment, and our ability to deliver complex remediation projects in partnership with federal agencies,” said Laura Tobin, Vice President, Environmental Business Line Manager. “We’re proud to achieve the restoration of this site, restoring it to a condition that supports both community and ecological health.”

The Unimatic site, which operated as an aluminum die casting facility from 1955 to 2001, was contaminated due to a leaking wastewater system that allowed PCB-laden lubricants to migrate into the surrounding environment. The successful remediation marks a significant milestone in the long-term cleanup of legacy industrial sites in New Jersey.

Conti Federal’s work at Unimatic builds on its strong track record of environmental remediation. Currently, the company is cleaning up the Burnt Fly Bog Superfund Site in Monmouth, New Jersey and the Salford Quarry Superfund Site in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

For more information about Conti Federal’s environmental capabilities and project portfolio, visit www.contifederal.com.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.