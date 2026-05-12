Secure Code Warrior Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Support Security-Conscious Developers with Amazon Bedrock AI Learning Modules

SYDNEY & BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Code Warrior, a leader in AI software governance and developer security upskilling, announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and has launched new interactive, hands-on training modules now available within the Secure Code Warrior platform. The new modules enable developers and engineers to build Secure by Design habits, maintain continuous risk awareness, and adopt secure operational practices for Amazon Bedrock, the platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale.

Software development is being augmented by generative and agentic AI technology on an unprecedented scale, and this strategic collaboration could not come at a more mission-critical moment for both security leaders and future-focused developers. Share

Secure Code Warrior has developed immersive, hands-on activities focused on securing infrastructure as code for Amazon Bedrock using Terraform. These Bedrock-specific secure coding modules help developers understand and mitigate risks unique to AI and LLM-based applications — including prompt injection, excessive agency, insufficient logging, and information exposure. The new content includes 4 Coding Labs, 4 AI Challenges, and 1 Walkthrough Mission, providing developers with controlled, direct exposure to these risks in interactive environments.

“Software development is being augmented by generative and agentic AI technology on an unprecedented scale, and this strategic collaboration could not come at a more mission-critical moment for both security leaders and future-focused developers,” said Pieter Danhieux, CEO and Co-Founder of Secure Code Warrior.

“As organizations continue to adopt generative AI applications and tools, an inherent level of risk is introduced - but this risk dramatically increases when developers are not properly educated on the tools and platforms they are leveraging. Developers need more than theoretical guidance; they require practical experience in identifying and mitigating real-world threats. By entering into this SCA with AWS to deliver hands-on training for Amazon Bedrock, we’re helping enterprise teams learn to confidently address AI vulnerabilities and red flags so that they can build AI applications that are secure by default,” Danhieux said.

“Amazon Bedrock is a foundational service for both our AI-assisted development and AI-powered product functionality across platforms. Secure Code Warrior’s new interactive Bedrock training modules empower our developers with the hands-on experience to further strengthen our ability to prevent AI risks like prompt injection and data leakage. Proactive controls enable our teams to learn to build secure-by-design habits from the start, accelerating our AI roll out into a production-ready environment without sacrificing security or software quality,” said Dylan Thomas, Senior Director of Engineering at OpenText.

Together, Amazon Bedrock and Secure Code Warrior enable teams to build AI applications that are both powerful and secure. Developers gain confidence and practical skills to use Bedrock safely, while organizations reduce security risk, prevent costly vulnerabilities, accelerate secure AI adoption, and demonstrate strong governance and compliance—turning AI innovation into a competitive advantage rather than a risk.

To learn more about Secure Code Warrior’s new Bedrock modules, please visit our SCW learning content guide.

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a leader in AI software governance and developer security upskilling, enabling enterprises to control AI-driven software development across the SDLC. Built on a decade as the leading secure coding training platform, it delivers AI visibility, policy enforcement, and hands-on learning to prevent vulnerabilities and uplift software quality before production.