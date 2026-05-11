Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management and RPM Living Acquire Biscayne Shores, a New Waterfront Multifamily Community in North Miami

NEW YORK & AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management (“CFAM”), the investment and asset management division of Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services and real estate services holding group, and RPM Living, one of the nation’s premier multifamily property management and investment companies, today announced the acquisition of Biscayne Shores from Integra Investments through a joint venture.

Biscayne Shores is a newly constructed, luxury waterfront multifamily community located in North Miami, Florida. The eight-acre property, completed in 2024, was developed by Integra Investments, a Miami-based real estate investment and development firm, in partnership with Andrew Korge of Korgeous Group and David Larson of DCL Capital.

This transaction is the latest successful collaboration between CFAM and RPM Living Investments following acquisitions across key growth markets including Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa. Biscayne Shores represents a significant addition to the partners’ growing portfolio of high-quality assets in dynamic, growth markets. The community features a high-rise multifamily tower and townhome villas in a desirable location that provides access to major employment centers and core lifestyle destinations.

“We believe Biscayne Shores is well-positioned to benefit from the favorable demographic trends and strong demand drivers shaping the Miami market, underscoring the long-term appeal of high-quality multifamily assets in the region for institutional investors,” said Chris Milner, CIO, Real Assets at CFAM. “This acquisition exemplifies our investment strategy of sourcing high-quality multifamily properties in dynamic, growth-oriented markets.”

“Biscayne Shores sets a new standard for luxury waterfront living in North Miami,” said Hank Farrell, CEO of RPM Living Investments. “Residents will benefit from thoughtfully curated amenities, modern design and convenient access to all that South Florida has to offer.”

The transaction marks the successful sale of Biscayne Shores by Integra Investments and its partners, following the firm’s delivery of the project as part of its broader strategy focused on residential and mixed-use developments across South Florida. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are proud to bring Biscayne Shores to market and deliver a project that reflects the continued growth and demand we are seeing across North Miami,” said Nelson Stabile, principal at Integra Investments. “We remain bullish on this submarket, and this transaction reflects the strength of the fundamentals driving it.”

As of May 6, 2026, CFAM’s real estate investment management portfolio includes over 16,000 multifamily units, including 3,300 units under construction and 4.8 million square feet of office, distribution/logistics and retail space across 166 properties.

About Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management

Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management’s global investment platform consists of over $26 billion in assets under management across mutual funds, interval funds, exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts, non-traded REITs, opportunity zone funds, and a range of private investment vehicles managed on behalf of high net worth and institutional investors. The experience and knowledge of its senior leadership and portfolio management teams combined with the global financial services platform of industry leader, Cantor Fitzgerald, enable the delivery of solutions across a comprehensive range of capabilities. For more information, please visit: www.cantorassetmanagement.com.

About RPM Living

RPM Living is a full-service multifamily management company offering an innovative and personalized approach to real estate services including management, investment and development. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, RPM is ranked #4 on the NMHC Top 50 Largest Apartment Manager list, managing more than 250 clients, 11 regional offices and 241,000+ units, with an owned portfolio of $3 billion. Founded by Jason Berkowitz in 2002, the firm has grown to 5,000+ associates nationwide spread across 50+ markets, all of whom share the collective vision to enhance clients’ investments through customized solutions and exceptional resident-centric service. To learn more about RPM, visit RPMLiving.com.

About Integra Investments

Founded in 2006, Integra Investments is a Miami-based full-service real estate investment and development firm. As part of its services, the company conducts acquisitions, development, construction management and asset management for real estate ventures. Since its founding, Integra has executed or is under development on over $2.3 billion of real estate developments. Its focus is on the residential, office, mixed-use, land and marina asset classes, targeting high value-add and opportunistic investments in niche markets. For more information, visit www.integrafl.com.