Paceline Equity Partners Agrees to Sell R.E.L.A.M.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners, LLC ("Paceline"), a Dallas-based private equity manager, today announced that they have agreed to sell R.E.L.A.M., Inc. ("R.E.L.A.M." or the "Company"), a leading North American lessor of maintenance-of-way (“MOW”) and hi-rail equipment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Since Paceline's acquisition of R.E.L.A.M. – which was completed in conjunction with the acquisition of 1435 Rail to collectively form R.E.L.A.M – the Company underwent a comprehensive transformation, executing several organic growth initiatives including strengthening its senior leadership team, expanding and modernizing its fleet, broadening its service offerings, and enhancing its go-to-market strategy. The Company also completed two strategic acquisitions and divested non-core operations to create the first true pure play MOW and hi-rail equipment leasing platform. These initiatives helped triple revenue during this period.

“We are proud of what we have achieved at R.E.L.A.M., transforming the business into a market leading leasing provider of rail infrastructure support equipment across North America,” said Sam Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Paceline. “What began as a dual acquisition with R.E.L.A.M. and 1435 Rail has grown into a differentiated platform through focused execution, thoughtful M&A, and a strong team.”

Leigh Sansone, Chief Investment Officer of Paceline, added, “R.E.L.A.M. reflects Paceline’s strategy of identifying unique investment opportunities in our core sectors and partnering with talented management teams to accelerate growth and value creation. We wish the team continued success under new ownership.”

“Paceline has been an ideal partner to R.E.L.A.M., investing in the business with a vision for the future and executable path to value creation,” said John Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of R.E.L.A.M. “With a strong foundation we developed with Paceline, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering the highest quality service to our customers as we begin our next chapter.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of May 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and King & Spalding served as legal counsel to Paceline on the transaction.

About Paceline Equity Partners

Paceline is a Dallas-based private equity manager focused on value-oriented, opportunistic, and special situations investments across corporate credit, private equity, and real assets. Paceline’s senior leadership team has worked together for nearly 20 years and manages over $1.5 billion in equity commitments on behalf of a global investor base. To learn more, please visit www.pacelineequity.com.

About R.E.L.A.M.

R.E.L.A.M. is a leading North American provider of maintenance-of-way and hi-rail equipment leasing and related services, supporting rail operators and contractors in the safe and reliable operation of rail infrastructure. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 specialized rail maintenance assets and serves a diversified customer base across the United States and Canada.