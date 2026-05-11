Telenet Business Reclaims Architectural Freedom With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

ATLANTA – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Telenet Business has selected Red Hat OpenShift as the foundation for its modernized private cloud infrastructure. Using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, a native feature in Red Hat OpenShift, Telenet Business established a unified and locally-controlled foundation for virtual machines and containers to drive faster innovation for its growing customer base.

From proprietary constraints to a future-ready private cloud

Telenet Business, a managed service provider within the Telenet group (part of Liberty Global), serves more than 10,000 business customers across Belgium. To meet rising demand for localized compute, the provider prioritizes a highly responsive and scalable infrastructure. Market shifts within its legacy virtualization stack led Telenet to adopt open technologies that provide long-term stability and operational control.

By selecting Red Hat OpenShift as its standards-based, open platform, Telenet Business is consolidating virtual machines (VMs) and container workloads. This unified foundation helped Telenet to remove the friction of separate infrastructure stacks and improve operational control without limiting innovation or impacting the customer experience.

One platform, any workload, any infrastructure

By running Red Hat OpenShift on bare metal across two regional datacenters, Telenet Business has established a sovereign private cloud environment. VMs and containerized applications coexist on the same hardware and management layer, providing a consistent operational model that extends to overseeing predictive and generative AI models at scale.

To manage this environment, Telenet Business uses Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes to provide a single management view across both datacenter clusters. This centralized oversight allows the system to automatically spin up VMs at the alternate location if one site becomes unavailable, supporting continuous service availability for Telenet’s customers.

This open hybrid cloud approach provides:

Rapid migration with minimal disruption: Using the Red Hat migration toolkit for virtualization, Telenet Business has already migrated close to 200 VMs out of a scope of nearly 1,000. The toolkit automates complex transition tasks and supports 50GB VM transitions in just a few minutes, with near-zero service downtime.

Using the Red Hat migration toolkit for virtualization, Telenet Business has already migrated close to 200 VMs out of a scope of nearly 1,000. The toolkit automates complex transition tasks and supports 50GB VM transitions in just a few minutes, with near-zero service downtime. Unified management of VMs and containers: Telenet Business is removing the complexity of separate infrastructure stacks, with engineers managing VMs, containers and the underlying physical hardware through a single interface. This integration helps teams move applications to container deployments faster for increased portability and more efficient operations.

Telenet Business is removing the complexity of separate infrastructure stacks, with engineers managing VMs, containers and the underlying physical hardware through a single interface. This integration helps teams move applications to container deployments faster for increased portability and more efficient operations. Controllable cloud and sovereign design: All workloads remain hosted within Telenet Business’s Belgian datacenters to support strict data residency requirements for government and enterprise clients. Data is replicated four times across two sites to support high availability without reliance on extraterritorial public cloud providers.

All workloads remain hosted within Telenet Business’s Belgian datacenters to support strict data residency requirements for government and enterprise clients. Data is replicated four times across two sites to support high availability without reliance on extraterritorial public cloud providers. Scalable automation: Telenet Business uses Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to automate VM provisioning and templating. This makes the solution accessible to teams across the company and reduces manual intervention.

Telenet Business uses Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to automate VM provisioning and templating. This makes the solution accessible to teams across the company and reduces manual intervention. Open source flexibility: Red Hat’s open source development model was a strategic decision for Telenet to regain architectural freedom and choice from its previous proprietary stack.

Supporting Quotes

Stef Schampaert, Country Manager, Belgium and Luxembourg, Red Hat

“European service providers require the control and transparency of digital sovereignty to remain competitive. By migrating to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Telenet Business can break free from legacy constraints and build modernized platforms that grow with its customers. This transition gives Telenet Business engineering teams the flexibility to support faster business innovation while keeping full control over data and systems.”

Dave Van Ingelghem, Technical Product Manager, Datacenter, Telenet Business

“Telenet Business requires a platform that helps strengthen the protection of our data without sacrificing the ability to modernize. Red Hat OpenShift has been a positive step toward a future-ready environment by allowing us to consolidate our workloads onto a single platform and automate recovery across sites. With Red Hat, we have the flexibility to choose our own future as we evolve to serve customers.”

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Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

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