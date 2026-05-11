Aliko Scientific Signs Strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Cellay Inc. and Secures First Commercial Customer in Arizona

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Aliko Scientific SA (“Aliko Scientific” or the “Company”) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), an industrial and financial holding company focused on advanced oncology diagnostics, announces the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Cellay Inc., a U.S.-based company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and specialized in the development of Same Day OligoFISH® probes for chromosome enumeration applications.

The agreement marks the start of a synergistic commercial partnership focused on integrating the two companies’ complementary technologies into a single product offering for the urology segment. The aim is to accelerate the roll-out of a fully automated and highly efficient oncological diagnostic workflow in international markets, with a particular focus on the United States. The agreed commercial arrangement provides Ikonisys with royalties on the sale of Cellay reagents, confirming that the business model is increasingly shifting away from a one-off purchase towards a ‘pay-per-test’ model.

The partnership combines Aliko Scientific’s expertise across the entire diagnostic chain — through its subsidiaries Ikonisys Inc. and Hospitex International — with Cellay’s proprietary rapid hybridization probe technology. Together, the companies aim to provide laboratories and clinicians with an integrated solution spanning sample preparation, staining, scanning, AI-assisted analysis, and reporting.

Under the collaboration, Cellay will support the commercialization of Hospitex and Ikonisys solutions in the U.S. market, particularly within the urology diagnostics segment, while Aliko Scientific will distribute Cellay products internationally outside the United States. The parties will also cooperate on customer support, joint training programs, software optimization, and commercial development initiatives intended to enhance laboratory productivity and streamline diagnostic workflows.

Importantly, in conjunction with the signing of the MoU, Aliko Scientific has already finalized a first commercial agreement in the United States with Arizona Urology Specialists, part of the United Urology Group (“UUG”) and the OneOncology network.

Under the agreement, Aliko Scientific will supply an Ikoniscope Low Volume Test System to Arizona Urology Specialists for the implementation of automated FISH diagnostics dedicated to bladder cancer screening and monitoring, combining the Ikoniscope platform with FISH probes supplied by Cellay Inc.

OneOncology represents one of the leading nationwide networks of oncology laboratories and clinics across the United States, United Urology Group operates a large network of urology clinics across Arizona, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, and Colorado, and Arizona Urology Specialists is a major urology practice operating 14 locations and serving more than 110,000 patients annually.

The first commercial deployment with Arizona Urology Specialists represents an important operational validation of the strategic collaboration between Aliko Scientific and Cellay and further confirms the scalability and commercial attractiveness of Aliko Scientific’s integrated business model, based on the combined placement of diagnostic instruments and associated probes.

In addition to revenues generated from the sale of diagnostic systems, the model provides recurring revenues linked to probe utilization, software solutions, and maintenance services. The Company believes that this “instrument + probes” approach creates long-term customer relationships and enhances revenue visibility and operating leverage over time.

The agreement also reinforces Aliko Scientific’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in the high-value consumables segment. Management believes that the future development of proprietary probes could significantly increase both revenues and margins generated per installed instrument, representing a key strategic priority for the Group.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, commented:

“This partnership represents a major strategic milestone for Aliko Scientific as we continue to expand our presence in the U.S. advanced diagnostics market. By combining the strengths of Ikonisys, Hospitex, and Cellay, we are creating a highly differentiated integrated diagnostic offering capable of delivering greater automation, faster turnaround times, and improved efficiency for laboratories. The immediate signing of a first customer agreement with Arizona Urology Specialists further validates the strong commercial potential of this collaboration and confirms the effectiveness of our recurring revenue business model built around integrated instrument and probe solutions.”

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes the initial framework for cooperation between the parties and may evolve into broader commercial and operational agreements in the future.

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About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC’s mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world’s most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

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