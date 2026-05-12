Travel + Leisure Co. Launches Eddie Bauer Adventure Club, Expanding Its Lifestyle Brand Portfolio with Moab Debut

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL), a leading leisure travel company, today announced the official launch of Eddie Bauer Adventure Club, a new hospitality concept that brings the spirit of one of America’s original outdoor brands to life in a fully immersive travel experience. Marking its debut, the brand’s first destination is now open in Moab, Utah—setting the stage for a portfolio designed for exploration, connection, and the spirit of living your adventure.

Created in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of the Eddie Bauer brand, Eddie Bauer Adventure Club represents the brand’s first venture into hospitality. Rooted in more than a century of outdoor heritage, the club transforms Eddie Bauer’s ‘Live Your Adventure’ ethos into a stay experience that blends thoughtful design, curated programming, and access to the natural world.

The inaugural Moab property introduces the brand through a destination synonymous with adventure. Featuring 39 suites — including studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom accommodations — the resort reflects Eddie Bauer’s rugged yet refined sensibility. Interiors balance outdoor-inspired materials with modern comforts such as kitchenettes or full kitchens, in-unit laundry, and spacious living areas, creating a basecamp for discovery and relaxation.

“The launch of Eddie Bauer Adventure Club marks an exciting evolution for our company as we continue to expand into experience-driven hospitality,” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “Moab is the ideal first destination—where the brand’s legacy of adventure can come to life in a meaningful way. This is just the beginning as we build a new kind of vacation club experience centered on exploration and connection.”

Located near iconic landscapes such as Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park, the Moab destination offers guests and owners direct access to some of the country’s most celebrated outdoor experiences. From hiking and mountain biking to river rafting, off-roading, and stargazing, each stay is designed to immerse travelers in the energy and beauty of the surrounding environment.

Eddie Bauer Adventure Club is designed with thoughtful sustainability initiatives intended to help guests explore more responsibly. Refillable hydration stations, reusable bottle programs, and reduced single-use plastic amenities are integrated throughout the experience as part of the brand’s commitment to outdoor stewardship.

“For a brand built on ‘Live Your Adventure,’ the debut of Eddie Bauer Adventure Club is about extending the brand beyond products and into lived experience,” said David Brooks, EVP, Action Sports at Authentic. “Moab is the first expression of that vision—an environment where the spirit of adventure isn’t just represented but fully realized. Together with Travel + Leisure Co., we’re creating a platform for future destinations that stay true to the brand’s heritage while inviting people to engage with it in a new way.”

Founding owners of Eddie Bauer Adventure Club gain access to a range of exclusive benefits, including an annual curated excursion for two, priority booking privileges, and 50% savings on Eddie Bauer apparel and gear. These offerings are designed to extend the adventure beyond each stay and deepen the connection to the brand.

Ways to Experience Eddie Bauer Adventure Club in Moab

Owner Reservations – Founding and new members can secure stays at the Moab resort while enjoying exclusive Adventure Club benefits. Learn more at eddiebaueradventureclub.com.

Rental Stays – Travelers can explore the vacation club lifestyle through short-term rental bookings available on ExtraHolidays.com.

Made for Moab: Red Rock & Roam Sweepstakes – To celebrate the brand launch, the vacation club is hosting a year-long sweepstakes featuring a grand prize that includes a seven-night stay, $2,000 airline credit, and a $1,000 virtual promotional prepaid Mastercard for adventure gear, along with additional weekly and monthly prizes.

As the first destination in the Eddie Bauer Adventure Club portfolio, Moab establishes the foundation for future locations designed to inspire adventure-minded travelers. The launch reinforces Travel + Leisure Co.’s leadership in creating a diversified, performance-driven portfolio of vacation ownership brands, including experiential options like Sports Illustrated Resorts in partnership with Authentic, Margaritaville Vacation Club, and Accor Vacation Club, and cornerstone brands Club Wyndham, WorldMark, and RCI.

For more information about Eddie Bauer Adventure Club, visit eddiebaueradventureclub.com.

To learn more about Travel + Leisure Co. and its portfolio of leisure travel brands, please visit travelandleisureco.com.

Sweepstakes Entry Rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY OR SPIN NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR SPIN OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Red Rock and Roam Giveaways is open only to residents of the 50 United States and D.C. and Puerto Rico, who are 28 years of age or older are eligible. Void where prohibited. Starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 1/12/2026 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 1/12/2027 and will consist of 52 weekly, 12 monthly and 1 grand prize entry pools. Visit Official Rules for official rules, odds, prize details and to enter. Sponsor: Wyndham Resort Development Corporation d/b/a Eddie Bauer Adventure Club 501 W. Church St., Orlando, FL 32805.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is a leading leisure travel company, providing more than six million vacations to travelers around the world every year. The company operates a diverse portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler, whether they’re traversing the globe or enjoying destinations closer to home. This includes experiential brands such as Sports Illustrated Resorts, Eddie Bauer Adventure Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club, and Accor Vacation Club, as well as cornerstone brands, Club Wyndham, WorldMark, and RCI. With hospitality and responsible tourism at its heart, the company’s more than 19,000 dedicated associates worldwide help fulfill its mission to put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a leading sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle platform. As the owner of some of the most iconic and beloved intellectual property in the world, Authentic acquires and invests in brands to create long-term value for all of its stakeholders.

A digital-first, asset-light platform, Authentic sits at the intersection of culture, commerce and technology. It brings brands to life and cultivates fandom through powerful storytelling, premium content and unforgettable live experiences. Together with nearly 2,000 best-in-class licensing partners across 150 countries and an expansive distribution network, Authentic’s brands drive more than $38 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

Authentic’s diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, Guess?, Aéropostale, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.

For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear. Shop on eddiebauer.com. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and X.