Barksdale Federal Credit Union Selects Scienaptic AI to Strengthen Fraud and Anomaly Detection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading provider of AI-powered credit decisioning, announced today that Barksdale Federal Credit Union has selected its platform to enhance origination fraud and anomaly detection to tackle the challenges of identity theft and synthetic identity fraud.

With the help of the Scienaptic AI platform, Barksdale Federal Credit Union aims to deploy a deeply integrated fraud and loan underwriting engine. This integrated engine aggregates multiple data sources and leverages cutting-edge machine learning and anomaly detection algorithms to create a powerful signal to detect fraud. Early detection of fraud is already yielding significant savings in fraud losses for Scienaptic clients.

“Protecting our members' financial lives is our highest priority, especially as fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated,” said Patrick Gullatt, CEO and President of Barksdale Federal Credit Union. “Scienaptic AI provides us with the advanced tools we need to identify and stop these threats. This technology allows us to maintain a frictionless experience for our genuine members while significantly reinforcing the security of our lending operations.”

"Our mission is to prevent fraud at the source without slowing down genuine members," said Eric Steinhoff, EVP, Client Impact at Scienaptic AI. "Our system enables financial institutions to spot irregularities quickly, streamline operations, and approve more members with confidence. This collaboration with Barksdale Federal Credit Union demonstrates our shared commitment to secure, inclusive, and data-driven financial services.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI was founded in 2014, built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk. Scienaptic's latest innovation, iCUE (Intelligent Credit Underwriting Experience), integrates large language models and agentic AI into the credit decisioning platform, combining predictive intelligence with conversational capability to put humans back at the center of lending.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI- driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 17 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of 'people helping people'. The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency.

Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognized as one of the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai