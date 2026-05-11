BrilliA Inc. Partners with HH4K Group to Expand Indonesia Manufacturing

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrilliA Inc. (NYSE American: BRIA) (“BrilliA” or the “Company”) today announced, through its subsidiaries Bra Pro Limited and PT Mirae Asia Pasifik, a strategic alliance with Hung Hon (4K) Limited (“HH4K Group” or “HH4K”) to expand localized component manufacturing in Indonesia. This alliance marks a significant step forward in BrilliA’s commitment to building a resilient, diversified, and asset-light supply chain across Southeast Asia.

As the first milestone of the alliance, HH4K has commenced its initial production run of foam pads for BrilliA orders at its newly established foam moulding facility in Central Java, co-located with BrilliA’s existing sewing partner network in Central Java. HH4K has also opened a dedicated Jakarta support office to collaborate closely with BrilliA’s development and sourcing teams.

Strategic Rationale

The strategic alliance is designed to deliver long-term value across several key dimensions:

Reinforcing Indonesia as a Strategic Production Destination: The alliance signals confidence in Indonesia’s growing role as a world-class manufacturing hub, strengthening BrilliA’s and the wider industry’s presence in the country.

The alliance signals confidence in Indonesia’s growing role as a world-class manufacturing hub, strengthening BrilliA’s and the wider industry’s presence in the country. Expanding Customer Development Options: With HH4K’s in-country capabilities, BrilliA is better positioned to offer faster, more flexible development support to customers sourcing from Indonesia.

With HH4K’s in-country capabilities, BrilliA is better positioned to offer faster, more flexible development support to customers sourcing from Indonesia. Advancing an Asset-Light Business Model: By partnering with a capable and committed supplier rather than owning manufacturing assets directly, BrilliA maintains operational agility while benefiting from dedicated, high-quality production capacity.

By partnering with a capable and committed supplier rather than owning manufacturing assets directly, BrilliA maintains operational agility while benefiting from dedicated, high-quality production capacity. Building a Diversified, Multi Country Production Footprint: The alliance is a cornerstone of BrilliA’s strategy to establish reliable, high-quality alternatives to China-based sourcing, a priority increasingly shared by leading global brands.

The alliance is a cornerstone of BrilliA’s strategy to establish reliable, high-quality alternatives to China-based sourcing, a priority increasingly shared by leading global brands. Supporting Supplier Localization for EU Duty Advantages: As Indonesia and the European Union advance negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), an EU-Indonesia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) implementation targeted for 2027, having locally embedded suppliers positions BrilliA to meet origin content requirements and offer future duty advantages to European brands.

As Indonesia and the European Union advance negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), an EU-Indonesia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) implementation targeted for 2027, having locally embedded suppliers positions BrilliA to meet origin content requirements and offer future duty advantages to European brands. Improving Supply Chain Efficiency: Proximity to sewing operations will meaningfully reduce lead times for components, enabling BrilliA to optimize inventory levels and improve cash flow for its customers and operations alike.

Kendrew Hartanto, CEO of BrilliA Incorporated stated: “This alliance is an important step in scaling an Indonesia-centred supply chain that can support the evolving sourcing strategies of global apparel brands. Gary Cheung and the HH4K management team share our view of Indonesia's potential, and HH4K is among the first to establish full-scale localised component manufacturing in the country. With production now running in Central Java, we can deliver faster development cycles, greater flexibility, and stronger supply chain resilience for our customers. As brands accelerate diversification beyond China, BrilliA is investing ahead of demand to remain a trusted strategic partner. HH4K's multinational footprint, with manufacturing in China, Vietnam and Indonesia, gives BrilliA and its customers meaningful country-risk diversification.”

Positioned for Structural Global Trade Shifts

The alliance comes at a pivotal moment in global trade. Global sourcing patterns continue to shift as U.S. and European brands diversify production footprints in response to tariffs, geopolitical risk, and supply chain resilience priorities. Indonesia is increasingly emerging as a compelling next-stage manufacturing destination following Vietnam’s rapid capacity expansion. The relocation and expansion of key component suppliers, including foam moulding and accessories manufacturers, is a critical enabler of this transition.

HH4K’s new Central Java facility exemplifies this trend and strengthens BrilliA’s integrated production ecosystem in the region.

In Europe, the anticipated EU-Indonesia trade agreement is expected to provide preferential market access for qualifying Indonesian-made products. By expanding localized component sourcing today, BrilliA is proactively positioning its customers to meet future rules-of-origin requirements ahead of the 2027 target implementation.

About Hung Hon (4K) Group

Hung Hon Group is one of the market leaders in providing a one-stop shop for intimate apparel accessories for its prestigious customers. HH4K offers its customers a wide range of products from brassiere wires, rings & slides, spiral bones, motifs, ribbons, narrow elastic, hook & eye tapes, foam cups, and ornaments. For more information visit: https://en.hh4k.com.hk/.

About BrilliA Inc.

BrilliA Inc. is a Singapore-based comprehensive one-stop service and solution provider for over 30 ladies' intimate apparel brands worldwide, managing sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain, logistics, and quality control. The Company works with major international companies, including Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc., and Jockey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding BrilliA's business strategy, market opportunities, future performance and operational outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including global economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, customer demand, pricing pressures and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which investors are encouraged to review. BrilliA does not guarantee future results and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.