Corpay Partners With BVNK To Add Stablecoin Wallets for Global Customers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), the leading corporate payments company, today announced that it is partnering with stablecoin infrastructure platform BVNK to provide stablecoin wallets and settlement capabilities to its global customer base.

The integration will enable Corpay’s customers to see a stablecoin balance alongside their fiat balances, and provide customers with embedded stablecoin wallets for sending, receiving, storing, and converting stablecoins within its platform. Customers will now have access to the always-on payment rails that operate beyond the limits of traditional banking hours and systems.

Corpay will also integrate stablecoin rails in its treasury operations, reducing reliance on pre-funded accounts, improving capital efficiency, and improving the movement of funds across its global footprint outside of its own proprietary network.

Corpay serves more than 800,000 clients worldwide, processing over $12 billion in corporate payments and $26 billion in foreign exchange each month across 145+ currencies. The addition of stablecoin settlement expands Corpay’s payment network, giving customers more ways to manage domestic and cross-border transactions based on their specific needs.

“At our scale, the ability to move liquidity quickly and reliably is critical,” said Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “Stablecoins introduce a 24/7 settlement capability that strengthens our existing infrastructure. BVNK provides the technology and compliance framework we need to deliver this securely and at scale.”

“We believe stablecoins are reshaping the foundation of global payments,” said Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO of BVNK. “Corpay’s scale and reach make them an ideal partner to bring these capabilities into the mainstream. Together, we’re enabling faster, more efficient ways for businesses to move and manage money across borders.”

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About Corpay: Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g, spend management, fleet cards, virtual cards) AP modernization solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation), and cross-border services (mass payments, risk management solutions and global bank accounts) to businesses worldwide. Corpay solutions “keep business moving” and result in our customers better controlling business expenses, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc. To learn more, visit www.corpay.com.

About BVNK: BVNK is the stablecoin-powered financial stack for enterprises. Build financial products, unlock new markets, and move money in seconds across 130+ countries. Trusted by industry leaders like Worldpay, Deel and Flywire and processing billions annually.