Anthem HealthKeepers Plus and Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition Expand Access to Life-Saving Naloxone in Western Virginia

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, in partnership with the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition (VHRC), has launched a new initiative to expand access to naloxone through the placement of vending boxes in high-need areas across the Roanoke and Western Piedmont regions.

“Increasing access to this lifesaving resource is critical to preventing overdose and strengthening the health of our communities,” said Jamie Dixon, Whole Health & Equity Director for Anthem HealthKeepers Plus. Share

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address the ongoing opioid crisis by increasing access to life-saving resources and supporting community-based harm reduction strategies. Through the partnership, six naloxone vending boxes will be installed in areas with a high prevalence of opioid overdoses, including locations in Roanoke, Martinsville, and Henry County.

“We’re proud to support the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition in expanding access to naloxone across the Western Piedmont,” said Jamie Dixon, Whole Health & Equity Director for Anthem HealthKeepers Plus. “Increasing access to this lifesaving resource is critical to preventing overdose and strengthening the health of our communities.”

Naloxone is a rapid-acting, life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses by restoring breathing. The vending boxes will provide free naloxone to anyone who needs it, ensuring immediate access for individuals, families, and bystanders who are often the first to respond in an emergency. VHRC will maintain and stock the boxes.

“Overdose rates in our communities are more than double the state average, and these are lives that matter,” said Danny Clawson, Executive Director of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition. “These naloxone boxes put lifesaving tools directly into the hands of those most likely to respond first, and we’re grateful to Anthem HealthKeepers Plus for helping make that possible.”

The Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition is a peer-run organization dedicated to improving community health by advocating for and implementing evidence-based solutions that reduce the adverse effects of drug use. In addition to distributing naloxone, VHRC provides testing for communicable diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C, offers social services support for individuals experiencing homelessness or domestic violence, and delivers education and training on overdose prevention and harm reduction practices.

About Anthem HealthKeepers Plus

Anthem HealthKeepers Plus is the trade name of HealthKeepers, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem HealthKeepers Plus provides health coverage for Medicaid members across Virginia, with a focus on whole-person care, community partnerships, and improving health outcomes.

About Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition

The Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition (VHRC) is a peer-run organization focused on improving community health by advocating for, developing, and implementing evidence-based solutions to reduce the harms associated with drug use. VHRC provides education, testing, social services, and harm reduction resources to support individuals and communities across Virginia.