ThoroughCare Expands Remote Patient Monitoring with Withings Integration

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThoroughCare, a leading provider of care coordination and care management solutions, has partnered with Withings Health Solutions to integrate Withings smart scales directly into the ThoroughCare platform. The integration enables providers to seamlessly deploy connected devices, capture real-time weight data, and gain deeper insights into patient health, particularly for those unable to attend frequent in-person visits. It also drives higher patient enrollment and sustained engagement, helping providers expand participation in remote care programs and deliver more consistent, data-driven outcomes.

Through this partnership, clinicians can prescribe Withings cellular smart scales directly to patients, offering a simplified, “plug-and-play” experience that removes common barriers to remote monitoring. Patients simply step on the scale, and readings are automatically transmitted to care teams, no Wi-Fi setup or Bluetooth pairing required.

Weight is a critical clinical indicator across a range of chronic conditions, including hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. By integrating this data directly into care management workflows, providers can identify early warning signs and intervene before more serious complications arise.

"This partnership expands our ability to deliver meaningful, real-time insights to care teams without adding complexity for patients," said Dan Godla, CSO and Founder of ThoroughCare. "By enabling providers to prescribe connected devices that work right out of the box, we’re helping remove barriers to remote care and supporting more consistent, proactive patient engagement."

The integration eliminates the need for third-party data aggregators, streamlining device deployment and reducing administrative burden. Automated data syncing ensures accurate, timely readings, giving clinicians a continuous view of patient health and enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

"Seamless access to reliable patient-generated data is essential for delivering high-quality remote care," said Antoine Pivron, Vice President of Withings Health Solutions. "By integrating directly with ThoroughCare, we’re helping healthcare providers access accurate weight data in real time while making the experience simple and accessible for patients."

The integration supports a wide range of care management programs, including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), enabling providers to track patient progress, evaluate treatment effectiveness, and deliver more personalized care.

With this partnership, ThoroughCare continues to expand its ecosystem of integrated solutions designed to simplify care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and support providers in an increasingly digital and value-based healthcare environment.

About ThoroughCare

Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to approximately 700 healthcare organizations throughout the United States. Our chronic and high-risk patient care delivery platform enables seamless care across the healthcare continuum, treating the whole person and healing the whole population by driving personalized health experiences, streamlining value-based care delivery, and identifying the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net.

About Withings Heath Solutions

Withings Health Solutions is a dedicated division of global connected health leader Withings, serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease prevention and management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research, and more. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patients and their care teams by continuously and effortlessly providing healthcare professionals with medical-grade data generated by patients from an ecosystem of connected devices. For more than a decade, Withings has built an expertise in user experience, engagement and retention. Withings Health Solutions extends this expertise to the healthcare industry to remove friction in the patient’s journey and allow for digital health to expand. For more information, visit www.withings.com/us/en/health-solutions.

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