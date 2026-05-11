Legit Security and Sweet Security Partner to Deliver End-to-End Security from IDE to Cloud

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legit Security, the leader in agentic application security, and Sweet Security, a leader in security for the AI era, today announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end security for AI-driven development – from code creation to cloud runtime.

By combining Legit’s agentic AppSec platform, including its VibeGuard solution – which secures AI-generated code, agents, and workflows at creation time – with Sweet’s runtime cloud security platform, organizations can continuously manage risk from code development through production.

AI-driven development is rapidly increasing the speed of code creation while expanding the attack surface. As AI-generated applications move into production, risk doesn’t stop at the code - it evolves at runtime, where autonomous agents and dynamic execution introduce new and unpredictable behaviors. Yet, most organizations still manage application security and cloud security separately, creating gaps that attackers can exploit.

The Legit–Sweet partnership closes this gap by connecting security from the moment code is written to how it behaves in the cloud, enabling teams to identify and remediate risk across the full lifecycle. With Legit VibeGuard, customers can secure AI-generated code, agents, and workflows as they are created – before reaching production. Sweet extends this protection into the cloud, providing runtime visibility and security for deployed applications.

"The partnership between Legit and Sweet provides customers the unique ability to understand and mitigate risk from the moment a developer, human or AI, writes a line of code all the way to the cloud,” said Roni Fuchs, co-founder and CEO at Legit. “With this level of visibility and control, customers can ensure their applications are secure across the entire software lifecycle from code to runtime."

“As AI transforms how software is built and behaves in production, security can no longer be split between code and runtime,” said Dror Kashi, co-founder and CEO at Sweet. “Partnering with Legit brings these two layers – and the steps between them – together, giving customers continuous visibility and security coverage from the moment code is written through production.”

The joint Legit-Sweet enables customers to:

Secure AI-driven applications from code to cloud . Continuous protection from development through production, including within AI-generated applications.

. Continuous protection from development through production, including within AI-generated applications. Prioritize real risk, not noise . Correlate application findings with runtime exposure to focus on what is actually exploitable – for example, a hardcoded API credential creating a direct, exploitable path from code to runtime.

. Correlate application findings with runtime exposure to focus on what is actually exploitable – for example, a hardcoded API credential creating a direct, exploitable path from code to runtime. Detect and stop threats in production . Identify anomalous behavior in live cloud environments.

. Identify anomalous behavior in live cloud environments. Secure AI-generated code and agents at creation . Protect code, coding agents (e.g., Claude, Cursor), and agentic workflows before they reach production.

. Protect code, coding agents (e.g., Claude, Cursor), and agentic workflows before they reach production. Gain end-to-end visibility. A unified view from the IDE to runtime environments.

Bottom Line:

Security can’t stop at code in the age of AI. Legit and Sweet connect code and runtime, so organizations can see, prioritize, and stop real AI risk before it becomes an incident.

About Legit Security

Legit Security is the agentic AppSec platform purpose-built to secure AI-powered development. Our platform secures modern software development, including AI-first pipelines, code assistants, agents, and vibe coding. With unmatched visibility across the SDLC and from code to cloud, Legit makes it easy to identify, prioritize, and fix AppSec issues that matter most to the business.

About Sweet Security

Sweet Security is the leading security platform for dynamic cloud and AI environments. It enables organizations to see what matters, understand why it matters, and act on it instantly. By turning real-time behavior into clear decisions and controlled action, Sweet helps security teams move beyond detection to stop threats before they’re exploited. Built for the speed and complexity of modern cloud and AI systems, Sweet brings clarity, confidence, and control to environments that never stand still.

Sweet Security was founded by Dror Kashti, CEO, Eyal Fisher, CPO, and Orel Ben Ishay VP R&D. Privately funded, Sweet is backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Munich Re Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, CyberArk Ventures, and an elite group of angel investors. For more information, users can visit sweet.security.