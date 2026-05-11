KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Qdoba Funding LLC, Series 2026-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Qdoba Funding LLC (the Issuer), Series 2026-1 (Qdoba 2026-1), Class A-1 LR, Class A-1 VFN, and Class A-2 notes, a whole business securitization (WBS). Qdoba 2026-1 represents the issuer’s second securitization in which Qdoba Restaurant Corporation (Qdoba, the Manager, or the Company) contributed substantially all of its revenue-generating assets to the Issuer as collateral for the offered notes. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, the Series 2023-1 A-1 VFN, A-1 LR Notes, and A-2 Notes are expected to be repaid, at which time KBRA expects to withdraw the ratings.

Founded in 1995, Qdoba is the largest franchisor and second-largest brand in the Mexican fast-casual restaurant category based on system-wide sales (SWS). The Company is known for its customizable menu offerings, including burritos, burrito bowls, nachos and quesadillas, with a variety of toppings included at no additional cost. As of the period ended January 18, 2026 (Fiscal Q1 2026), Qdoba’s system totaled 841 locations, of which 670 are franchised and 171 are Company-operated. The Company’s footprint spans 45 US States, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and has an international presence of 18 locations across Canada, Japan and South Korea. As of the last twelve-month (LTM) fiscal period ended Q1 2026, the Company generated approximately $1.3 billion in systemwide sales (SWS). The collateral includes existing and future franchise and development agreements and associated royalties and fees in the U.S. and Canada, existing and future Company-operated restaurant synthetic royalties and profits, and related revenues.

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