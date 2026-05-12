Perfetti Van Melle reduces waste by 63.5% with BearingPoint: more accurate data for more sustainable growth

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better forecasting leads to better production and above all, less waste. This is the outcome of the transformation journey undertaken by Perfetti Van Melle Italia, a leading international group specialized in the production and distribution of confectionery and chewing gum, together with BearingPoint, a leading independent management and technology consultancy. The collaboration enabled a structural redesign of the Group’s financial planning processes, with clear benefits in terms of efficiency and business sustainability.

With BearingPoint, we have built much more than a solution, developing over time a truly strategic and evolutionary partnership based on continuity, proactiveness, and constant innovation, in synergy with the Anaplan platform. Share

Over the past two and a half years, the project has progressively improved sales forecast accuracy, reducing error margins from 3.6% in 2023 to 1.0% in 2024, down to 0.3% in 2025. This achievement has had a direct impact on business: greater forecasting precision contributed to a 63.5% reduction in write-offs of finished products and raw materials. In practical terms, this means fewer products sitting in warehouses, lower excess stock and more efficient use of financial resources, with a positive impact on sustainability thanks to reduced waste across the entire value chain.

The project covered the entire planning process, from monthly forecasts to mid and long-term planning, involving primarily the Finance and Marketing functions. At the core of the new approach is the evolution of the Anaplan planning platform, used as a shared environment to integrate data, simulations and decision-making scenarios. This made it possible to overcome fragmented information and provide management with consistent and reliable data to support decision-making.

In addition, the new model has significantly improved operational efficiency: time spent on planning activities has been reduced by around 40% freeing up resources that can now focus on higher value-added tasks such as data analysis and strategic decision support.

“With BearingPoint, we have built much more than a solution, developing over time a truly strategic and evolutionary partnership based on continuity, proactiveness, and constant innovation, in synergy with the Anaplan platform. The availability and continuity of the BearingPoint team, strengthened by their growing understanding of our business, enable us to find fast and timely solutions to every issue, ensuring long-term reliability and compliance with our standards. The team has grown together with us, and alongside this growth the Anaplan solution has also improved. Our intention is to continue together along this path of growth and continuous improvement,” said Daniela Loperfido, Head of Commercial Controlling at Perfetti Van Melle.

“Working on financial planning means directly impacting both the quality of decision-making and the sustainability of the business,” said Gianluca Sacchi, Consumer Goods & Retail Lead at BearingPoint Italia. “This project is the result of a journey built together with Perfetti Van Melle, based on continuous collaboration and growing mutual trust. We worked together to develop a solid and scalable model capable of generating long-term value by integrating technology and processes, overcoming fragmented data management and creating a single, reliable source of information.”

The value of the initiative goes beyond the Italian market: the approach developed has demonstrated strong scalability and has already been extended at a regional level, with similar initiatives launched in Switzerland, becoming a benchmark for the evolution of the Group’s financial planning processes globally.

This project demonstrates how BearingPoint’s integrated approach, supported by reliable data, robust technologies and structured processes, can transform planning from an operational activity into a strategic lever, enabling more efficient, sustainable and long-term growth.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle is a major global producer and marketer of confectionery and chewing gum, with operations spanning over 150 countries. The company’s well-known brands, such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, and Fruittella, are enjoyed by people around the world. Established in 2001 from the acquisition of the Dutch Van Melle by the Italian Perfetti Group, it has become a prominent innovator in the confectionery sector.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world’s leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World’s Best Companies and Forbes World’s Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint