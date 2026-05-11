Voyager and Red Hat Propel Red Hat Enterprise Linux into Orbit with Space Edge Micro Datacenters

ATLANTA – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, and Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) today announced the successful deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1 and Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) to Voyager’s LEOcloud Space Edge™ IaaS Micro Datacenter aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This collaboration extends a container-optimized, enterprise Linux platform into orbit, providing a more consistent and hardened operating foundation for AI-ready workloads to run in space. The milestone advances the evolution of space-based cloud services and orbital data centers (ODCs), delivering a security-enhanced operating foundation for real-time processing at the edge.

As commercial and government organizations increase their reliance on space-based data, the ability to process data in orbit is increasingly critical. Running Red Hat Enterprise Linux on the Space Edge Micro Datacenter enables workloads to operate at the data source, reducing latency and operational costs while supporting a more proactive security posture for edge environments.

Addressing orchestration constraints of spaced-based computing

The emergence of Orbital Data Centers (ODCs) requires open innovation and extreme resilience. This collaboration addresses the unique challenges of space-based environments by optimizing for limited power and constrained hardware resources, managing data processing across delayed or disrupted network conditions, and delivering a hardened, enterprise-grade Linux foundation. By integrating these orbital workloads with existing terrestrial DevSecOps practices, Red Hat and Voyager can help organizations extend their hybrid cloud footprint with greater consistency and operational confidence.

Red Hat and Voyager are laying the foundation for a new era of space-based computing, where cloud capabilities extend more consistently from Earth to low earth orbit (LEO), the lunar region and beyond. This approach helps organizations extend existing DevSecOps practices, container strategies and proactive security postures across emerging operational domains with greater operational alignment.

A durable foundation for IT innovation

The deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1 and Red Hat UBI addresses the extreme operational demands of low earth orbit through several core technology pillars:

Immutable, container-native operations: By utilizing image mode, Voyager deploys a consistent, immutable operating system that resists configuration drift in harsh space conditions. Soft-reboots help minimize downtime for mission-critical space applications.

By utilizing image mode, Voyager deploys a consistent, immutable operating system that resists configuration drift in harsh space conditions. Soft-reboots help minimize downtime for mission-critical space applications. Quantum-resistant security: NIST-approved, post-quantum cryptography helps safeguard sensitive data, providing a strategic and durable security posture for the edge of space.

NIST-approved, post-quantum cryptography helps safeguard sensitive data, providing a strategic and durable security posture for the edge of space. Portable workloads: Red Hat UBI provides a lightweight, container image foundation that reduces resource overhead on constrained space hardware. This enables a more portable environment for space partner integrations while maintaining a hardened, enterprise-grade Linux footprint.

Red Hat UBI provides a lightweight, container image foundation that reduces resource overhead on constrained space hardware. This enables a more portable environment for space partner integrations while maintaining a hardened, enterprise-grade Linux footprint. Hybrid cloud extension to space: Voyager extends DevSecOps practices to orbit using Podman as the container engine and Ansible Automation Platform, with containerized applications running from ground to orbit and AI-optimized tooling.

Supporting quotes

Travis Steele, chief architect of Air and Space Forces, Red Hat

“Space is the next frontier for hybrid cloud, where success depends on having a trusted, resilient cloud infrastructure wherever data is generated. Together with Voyager, we’re extending trusted open source technology into space, enabling organizations to process data in orbit and act faster with greater confidence.”

Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security, Voyager

“With Space Edge on the ISS, we are executing on our pathfinder vision and strategy to extend cloud services into space, providing the end user the same experience as if they are using the terrestrial cloud infrastructure. End users can now extend their terrestrial enterprise to process data where it’s generated, in space, unlocking faster insights and greater operational resilience with Red Hat.”

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About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-looking statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Voyager Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to sustain and generate growth, ability to generate a sustainable order rate for its products and services and develop new technologies to meet customer needs, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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