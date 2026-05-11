Trustmi Now a Nacha Preferred Partner for Risk and Fraud Prevention, Fraud Monitoring, and Account Validation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced that Trustmi has become a Nacha Preferred Partner for Risk and Fraud Prevention, Fraud Monitoring, and Account Validation.

“Nacha continues to be focused on solutions for credit-push fraud." Share

Trustmi's behavioral artificial intelligence platform is built to help detect and stop ACH payments authorized under False Pretenses—including business email compromise, vendor impersonation, and payment redirection—before money moves. By analyzing historical payment data, vendor communications, invoice patterns, and banking detail history, the AI engine establishes entity-specific baselines, against which each payment is scored. Deviations trigger automated alerts or payment blocks before ACH entries are initiated.

“Nacha continues to be focused on solutions for credit-push fraud,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Trustmi as a Nacha Preferred Partner.”

“Most organizations aren’t prepared for continuous, risk-based fraud monitoring,” said Shai Gabay, Co-Founder and CEO of Trustmi. “What we’ve been seeing for years is that the most dangerous fraud is the kind that appears authorized. Trustmi enables organizations to detect this fraud by establishing behavioral baselines and stopping anomalous payments in real time, before they reach the ACH Network.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Trustmi

Trustmi is the leading behavioral AI platform for payment security, helping enterprises stop fraud and costly payment errors before money moves. As fraud increasingly arrives "pre-approved" - designed to pass existing controls - Trustmi provides a critical verification layer across the entire payment lifecycle. By correlating signals across email, vendor behavior, financial documents, and payment workflows, Trustmi detects sophisticated, socially engineered attacks that traditional security and finance controls miss.

Trusted by global enterprises with complex payment environments, Trustmi protects over $240 billion in payments annually and has helped prevent more than $1 billion in fraud and $5 billion in payment errors. Founded in 2021, Trustmi is headquartered in New York City and backed by leading investors including Cyberstarts and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.trustmi.ai/.