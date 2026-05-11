Kiabi Selects Navan to Centralise Global Travel Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced it has been selected by Kiabi, the French multinational fashion retailer, to consolidate its global travel with one unified platform.

To support its workforce of nearly 10,000 “Kiabers,” the retailer required a solution capable of providing an easy-to-use travel platform. Navan was selected due to its intuitive AI-powered interface and ability to integrate with Kiabi’s travel policies directly in-app.

“Managing travel was becoming an administrative burden that slowed our teams down,” said Denise Maurice, Indirect Procurement Director at Kiabi. “We wanted to give our ‘Kiabers’ the freedom to book their own trips without getting bogged down in manual approvals. Navan gives them that simple, consumer-style experience while ensuring Kiabi has the oversight we need to continue to scale internationally.”

Key anticipated benefits from the partnership include:

One centralized global tool: Providing all employees with one intuitive booking tool and enhanced travel spend visibility for the Kiabi finance team.

Cost savings: Access to competitive travel inventory through Navan’s European rail, and leading NDC (New Distribution Capability) and low-cost air carrier content.

Dedicated 24/7 support: Providing Kiabi employees with 24/7 travel support via chat or phone, targeting response times under 60 seconds and a satisfaction score above 90%.

“Modern employees have zero patience for tools that feel like extra work,” said Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, EMEA at Navan. “Kiabi understands that when you make the process easy for the traveler, the savings and data follow naturally. We’re excited to help them strip away those manual friction points so their teams can stay focused on the business.”

Kiabi joins a growing list of enterprise organizations that have recently switched to Navan, including industry leaders from across France and the retail sector, such as Criteo and Frasers Group.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for every traveler. Trusted by more than 10,000 companies, Navan leverages proprietary AI to reduce booking times to minutes, provide 24/7 support in seconds, and deliver 15% median savings. Finance teams get real-time control and visibility on their T&E spend, while suppliers get access to frequent travelers. See how Navan customers benefit at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.