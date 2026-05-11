F5 Collaborates With Red Hat to Drive Kubernetes and AI Application Security Forward With Expanded Solutions Portfolio

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, announced significant milestones in its ongoing collaboration with Red Hat, unveiling a suite of innovative solutions designed to address the critical needs of Kubernetes-native application protection, AI-powered application security, and IT modernization. United by a shared commitment to open standards, enterprise security, and scalable architectures, F5’s new offerings deliver robust and repeatable security capabilities tailored to today’s most pressing challenges in application delivery and lifecycle management.

Leading with Kubernetes transformation: F5 WAF for NGINX and NGINX Gateway Fabric

The first announcement is the debut of F5 WAF for NGINX on NGINX Gateway Fabric, bringing enterprise-grade Layer 7 protection to Kubernetes-native workflows and extending the capabilities of the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) in Red Hat OpenShift environments. Now available via certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, F5 WAF for NGINX delivers container-native app and API protection on NGINX Gateway Fabric, bringing OWASP Top 10 coverage and modern API security to Red Hat OpenShift through declarative, DevOps-ready security-as-code workflows while preserving open standards.

“Kubernetes and AI are reshaping application security, and F5 is meeting these challenges head-on. F5 WAF for NGINX supported by NGINX Gateway Fabric delivers enterprise-grade protection for Kubernetes-native workflows. Collaborations with Red Hat OpenShift AI accelerate secure AI innovation with pre-validated blueprints for solutions like F5 AI Guardrails. Together with Red Hat, F5 is driving the future of application security to align seamlessly with the needs of Kubernetes and AI-powered workflows, creating stronger, safer, and more scalable digital experiences,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at F5.

Accelerating AI security: AI quickstart for F5 AI Guardrails and F5 AI Red Team

With AI revolutionizing how applications are developed, deployed, and secured, F5 has collaborated with Red Hat to introduce an AI quickstart tailored for Red Hat OpenShift AI. This approach focuses on equipping teams with pre-built, deployable blueprints that allow organizations to stand up and explore AI workflows on Red Hat OpenShift AI without starting from scratch. By leveraging the strength of Red Hat OpenShift AI, the collaboration empowers teams to accelerate AI initiatives with greater confidence.

To help organizations fast-track adoption, F5 is delivering AI quickstarts via Red Hat’s established framework, enabling enterprises to deploy validated chatbot architectures that address real-world risks across industries handling sensitive data.

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About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry’s premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world’s largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com

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F5, NGINX, and NGINX Gateway Fabric are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms “partner,” “partners,” “partnership,” “partnering,” “collaboration,” “collaborate,” or “collaborates” in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.

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Source: F5, Inc.