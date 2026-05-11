OpenEvidence and Society of Surgical Oncology Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Surgical Cancer Care and Launch SSO Innovator Grant

MIAMI & ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO), a global professional society for cancer surgeons, and OpenEvidence, the most widely used medical knowledge platform, announced a strategic partnership to strengthen access to the most trusted surgical oncology evidence at the point of care while building a foundation for innovative collaborations to support surgeons and all physicians taking care of patients with cancer.

“As a medical oncologist, I see every day how surgical care is not only essential, but intimately interconnected with the overall care of patients with cancer.” Share

Together, SSO and OpenEvidence will make the Society's clinical content and educational resources available directly within the OpenEvidence platform, where they can be accessed alongside peer-reviewed literature and direct citations at the point of care. The collaboration is designed to help surgical oncologists, and all other physicians, stay current with a body of evidence that is growing faster than any single surgeon can track on their own.

“What excites me the most about the SSO’s partnership with OpenEvidence is that so many of our members were already using OpenEvidence in their clinical practice,” said Ken Tanabe, MD, President of Society of Surgical Oncology and Harvard Medical School Professor of Surgery. “We want to leverage this partnership to help surgeons and other physicians continue to stay up to date with our guidelines and to take the best care of patients. OpenEvidence addresses the importance of always staying up to date on the newest surgical guidelines, techniques, and approaches; a notion that SSO considers paramount to a successful surgeon.”

A cornerstone of the collaboration is the SSO Innovator Grant, a 24-month research award designed to support surgeon-led innovation in emerging technologies, particularly AI-enabled medical knowledge and clinical decision support tools. The grant will launch in Summer 2026, with the selected recipient announced in Fall 2026. For more information about application details, dates, and criteria, contact Nick Sautter, SSO's Assistant Director of Scientific Initiatives at nicholassautter@surgonc.org.

“As a medical oncologist, I see every day how surgical care is not only essential, but intimately interconnected with the overall care of patients with cancer,” said Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at OpenEvidence. “This partnership is truly exciting because it fosters the dissemination of surgical knowledge—not just for surgeons, but for all physicians involved in cancer care, from primary care providers to radiation oncologists.”

This collaboration reinforces SSO’s commitment to equipping cancer surgeons worldwide with the resources they need to deliver the highest-quality surgical care, and its leadership in advancing innovation across the field of surgical oncology.

About SSO

The Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) is a dynamic global community of cancer surgeons shaping advancements in the profession to deliver the highest quality surgical care for patients with cancer. SSO promotes leading-edge research, quality standards and knowledge exchange, connecting cancer surgeons worldwide to continuously improve cancer outcomes. Learn more at www.surgonc.org.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians, and is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified clinicians to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care with answers that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. OpenEvidence was founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge. Learn more at openevidence.com.