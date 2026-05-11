Syncurrent and League of Oregon Cities Launch Strategic Partnership to Advance Funding Access in Oregon

MARQUETTE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The League of Oregon Cities (LOC) and Syncurrent, a government technology company, today announced a partnership to reduce the time it takes for local communities to identify, qualify, and apply for federal and state funding opportunities. Through this integration, LOC members will gain access to Syncurrent’s AI-powered platform, streamlining grant discovery and application workflows and enabling municipalities to navigate complex funding landscapes with greater speed and precision.

“Rural and frontier communities are losing the grant race before it even starts. Not because their projects are less worthy, but because they don’t have the staff or time to compete,” said Dhruv C. Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Syncurrent. Share

This partnership signals growing demand from rural states, government-serving organizations, and local communities for AI-driven tools that improve access to capital, particularly in regions where capacity is limited. In Oregon, 10 of the state’s 36 counties are classified as “frontier,” with six or fewer people per square mile, and out of the 400+ zip codes statewide, 267 are considered rural and 73 frontier. These communities often operate with constrained resources, including fewer staff, limited budgets, and little time to dedicate to funding pursuits, making it significantly harder to compete for competitive grants.

“Rural and frontier communities are losing the grant race before it even starts. Not because their projects are less worthy, but because they don’t have the staff or time to compete,” said Dhruv C. Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Syncurrent. “That’s exactly the problem we built Syncurrent to solve, and why this partnership with the League of Oregon Cities matters."

“Oregon’s cities are doing more with less, and accessing funding is often the biggest barrier,” said Patty Mulvihill, Executive Director, League of Oregon Cities. “This partnership gives our members a faster, more efficient way to compete for the resources their communities need.”

This partnership with the LOC marks another step in Syncurrent’s continued expansion across state and regional government networks, following successful collaborations with organizations like the Michigan Municipal League and the Massachusetts Municipal Association. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, Syncurrent is scaling its mission to help local governments and their communities thrive through improved access to funding.

About Syncurrent

Syncurrent is a government technology startup designed to reduce the time and effort spent pursuing grant funding for local and tribal governments. Syncurrent’s technology, which blends collaboration, AI, and strategic federal and state partnerships, is built to be the preferred funding tool for governments nationwide. For more information, visit www.syncurrent.com.

About the League of Oregon Cities

Founded in 1925, the LOC is a voluntary association representing all 241 of Oregon’s incorporated cities. The League helps city governments serve their citizens by providing legislative services, policy setting, intergovernmental relations, conferences and training, technical assistance and publications.