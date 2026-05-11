Bay Towing Announces Contract with Sterling Shipyard to Build a High-Performance Robert Allan Ltd. Designed Tug

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bay Towing is pleased to announce that Mr. Philip E. Kuebler, President and CEO of Bay Towing, signed a contract with Sterling Shipyard, LLC in Port Neches, Texas to build a Robert Allan Ltd. designed Z-Tech® 30-85 tug.

ABS ✠ A1 Towing Vessel

ABS Escort Vessel

ABS Fire Fighting Vessel Class 1 (FFV1)

ABS Low Emission Vessel (LEV US)

ABS ✠ AMS Power: 7,000 HP

LOA: 98.5 feet (30 Meters)

Beam: 42.6 feet

Draft: 19.5 feet Expand

"The addition of the Z-Tech® 30-85 will be yet another exciting and important milestone for Bay Towing, further demonstrating our commitment to adapt to the evolving needs of our customers and the unique waterways that we serve. As our channels get deeper and ship tonnage increases, we will be ready to meet the demands of the industry. The power, reliability & maneuverability of the Robert Allan design will take us firmly into the next chapter of our operations," said Justin Knight, Commercial Director of Bay Towing.

The Z-Tech 30-85® is an Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) high performance escort vessel which includes characteristics from the RAstar series tugs. Sponsons have been added to suit the Z-Tech® hull form to increase the escort capability of the Z-Tech® 30-80 class – an award winning and proven escort high performance platform. A pair of Caterpillar 3516-E HD Tier 4 EPA compliant low emission engines will power two model SRP-510FP Schottel drives. The tugs 7,000 horsepower is designed to produce more than 93 short tons (85 metric tonnes) of direct bollard pull. The tugs large bollard pull and proven escort performance makes it perfectly suited to handle the largest and deepest vessels calling the Sabine-Neches Waterway.

The deck machinery package will consist of a forward escort winch with render and recovery capability and continuous tension monitoring. The winch will be outfitted with 750 feet. of 10-inch circumference HMPE synthetic line.

A pair of EPA-compliant Caterpillar C7.1 Industrial Diesel Engines rated for continuous operation at 125 KW will provide electrical power.

Bay Towing traces its roots in the harbor towage industry back to the early 1900s, building on a long-standing tradition of maritime service along the Gulf Coast. Bay Towing was revitalized through an acquisition in December 2023, marking a new chapter in its legacy as part of a respected family of companies.

Operating a diverse fleet of powerful hybrid and ABS-notated Low Emission Vessels (US), Bay Towing is strategically positioned to support the evolving needs of its customers in the Sabine-Neches Waterway and the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The fleet is purpose-built to meet the demanding requirements of harbor assistance, ship escort, and towing services. As part of a broader network of maritime companies, the company combines over 130 years of experience with today’s most advanced technologies to deliver industry-leading power, efficiency, and safe ship-assist operations.

For more information, please visit our website at www.baytowing.com.