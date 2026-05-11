Global Payments Announces Exclusive Agreement with CKE Restaurants

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments® (NYSE: GPN), a leading payment technology and software company that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes worldwide, announced today that CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. – which operates the iconic Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. quick service restaurant brands – has selected Global Payments as its exclusive U.S. point of sale (POS) and in-store payment solutions provider. CKE Restaurants will deploy Genius, Global Payments’ flagship POS and business management platform, at more than 2,400 corporate and franchise restaurant locations across the U.S.

The exclusive agreement represents a significant extension of Global Payments’ relationship with CKE. Share

The exclusive agreement represents a significant extension of Global Payments’ relationship with CKE, which awarded the business based on Global Payments’ proven ability to help large-scale restaurant operators deliver exceptional customer experiences and growth-driving back-office solutions.

“We are thrilled to play a greatly expanded role helping the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. brands delight customers with seamless payment experiences while streamlining restaurant operations,” said David Rumph, president of the SMB business at Global Payments. “Genius is an incredibly robust platform built to be highly configurable and scalable. Deploying Genius at CKE’s restaurants will optimize how customers place, pay for and receive their orders, while also driving better business decisions.”

Genius scales with ease, meeting the operational needs of enterprise restaurant clients, while being intuitive and nimble enough to support a wide and growing range of SMB business types. The platform, which is paired with hardware engineered for higher performance, delivers what restaurants need: payments, kitchen management, and profit-driving back-office solutions, such as loyalty and real-time reporting, end-to-end drive thru technology, digital menu boards, kiosks and more.

“We wanted a partner that could offer more capabilities as part of a single, integrated solution – without sacrificing quality or reliability,” said Ryan Mollenkopf, vice president of IT at CKE. “Better technology enables us to improve the service we provide our guests so their experience interacting with our brands is effortless and focused on the quality, delicious food they came to enjoy.”

Genius for enterprise businesses is optimized for multi-location enterprise restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, and foodservice management environments such as cafeterias. For more information, visit globalpayments.com/genius.

About Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payment technology and software company that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes worldwide. We help businesses grow with confidence by delivering innovative solutions that enable seamless payment acceptance, smarter operations and exceptional client experiences – online, in store and everywhere in between. With its global reach, local expertise and scale, Global Payments manages trillions in payments volume and billions of transactions across more than 175 countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500. Learn more at company.globalpayments.com.