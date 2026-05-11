CMI Financial Group Secures Senior Financing from Royal London Asset Management

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CMI Financial Group (“CMI”), a leading Canadian alternative mortgage lender and financial services platform, today announced the closing of a senior financing facility with Royal London Asset Management (“RLAM”), expanding CMI’s ability to help more Canadians achieve homeownership through alternative lending.

With approximately £199 billion in assets under management, RLAM is one of the United Kingdom’s largest and most respected asset managers. The facility will accelerate CMI’s origination capacity in the Canadian residential mortgage market, underscoring the growing demand for high-quality private credit assets.

With $4 billion of mortgages funded since its inception 20 years ago, CMI is one of Canada’s most established non-bank mortgage lenders, offering residential mortgage solutions to borrowers who fall outside the parameters of traditional Schedule A bank underwriting. On the investment side, CMI offers a suite of mortgage investment products designed to provide investors with consistent, asset-backed returns underpinned by a proven origination platform, disciplined credit underwriting, and a demonstrated track record of capital preservation.

“We are pleased to support CMI and its experienced management team. The business has built a strong and scalable platform, and we believe it is well-positioned to benefit from continued growth in demand for specialist mortgages. Within RLAM Asset-Based Finance, our approach is fundamentally relationship-led, with a focus on attractive risk-adjusted income generation and prudent capital preservation on behalf of our clients. We have meaningful ambitions to be a relevant and long-term participant in asset-based finance globally, and this investment underscores our ability to deliver on that strategy,” said Alok Bedekar, Head of Asset-Based Finance, Royal London Asset Management.

Despite ongoing concerns about Canada’s housing market, this financing from one of the UK’s largest asset managers signals that investors have a positive long-term outlook for the Canadian residential lending sector and real estate environment. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to long-term value creation and highlights the increasing role of private credit in supporting the growth of high-quality financial services businesses.

How does this financing impact Canada’s mortgage environment?

Royal London Asset Management, part of the Royal London Group, is a leading UK-based asset manager with a strong track record in delivering investment solutions across public and private markets. RLAM’s Asset-Based Finance strategy is focused on deploying patient capital into resilient, asset-backed businesses, providing flexible senior financing solutions to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors. RLAM’s decision to deploy capital into the Canadian mortgage market through CMI reflects both the quality of CMI’s platform and the compelling risk-return profile of Canadian residential private credit as an asset class.

Historically, Canadians are reliable credit borrowers, with national arrears at 0.27% as of January 2026, one of the lowest among advanced economies. This trend signals great stability and a promising outlook as more Canadians engage in the housing market in the coming months and years.

This senior financing facility will provide CMI with committed institutional capital to support its continued growth strategy, advancing the firm’s position as a leading alternative mortgage lender and investment manager in the Canadian real estate landscape.

“We are delighted to partner with Royal London Asset Management on this financing,” says Bryan Jaskolka, Chief Executive Officer of CMI Financial Group. “Securing financing from an institution of RLAM's calibre reflects the strength of our platform and the quality of the team behind it. This facility will enable us to continue growing our business and providing best-in-class lending and investing solutions to Canadians. We look forward to working closely with the RLAM team as we execute on our next phase of growth.”

About CMI Financial Group

CMI Financial Group is one of Canada's largest non-bank lenders, providing institutional-grade private credit and investment management to high-net-worth individuals, investors, family offices, and institutional partners. With more than 20 years in business and over $4 billion in mortgages funded, CMI bridges the gap between borrowers underserved by traditional banks and investors seeking consistent, asset-backed returns. For more information, visit https://thecmigroup.ca.

About Royal London Asset Management

Royal London Asset Management is an integral part of customer-owned mutual, Royal London, and free from short-term shareholder demands. Managing £199 billion* on behalf of a broad range of clients, Royal London Asset Management is committed to active investment excellence and responsible investing. It works in close partnership with clients to deliver a spectrum of investment solutions to help investors navigate complex market conditions and achieve their financial goals.

As independent and engaged stewards of capital, Royal London Asset Management embraces its responsibilities on behalf of investors, aiming to deliver long-term value for clients and positive outcomes for society.

*As at 31 December 2025.