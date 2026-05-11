The Vitamin Shoppe to add Shakeology by BODi in retail locations nationwide.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BODi (NASDAQ: BODI), the proactive wellness company delivering nutrition, supplements, and proven fitness programs that help people take control of their health inside and out, today announced that its premium protein and superfood nutrition solution, Shakeology®, will launch in The Vitamin Shoppe nationwide later this year, significantly expanding access to one of the most successful brands in the nutrition category. The launch into The Vitamin Shoppe, which has over 640 locations, builds on Shakeology’s entry into retail, with the product launching soon in more than 80 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the U.S.

BODi pioneered the protein and superfood shake category with the creation of Shakeology in 2009, providing a simple way to get vital nutrients from fruits, vegetables, and superfoods in a single 160-calorie shake. The clinically studied nutrition drink has generated more than $4 billion in cumulative sales through direct-to-consumer channels and has delivered more than 1 billion servings.

Through this retail partnership, Shakeology will be available at The Vitamin Shoppe locations across the U.S. in a convenient seven-serving bag format, priced at $34.99. The initial launch will include four flagship flavors: Chocolate Whey, Vanilla Whey, Chocolate Vegan, and Vanilla Vegan.

“Shakeology has been a trusted nutrition solution for millions of people for almost two decades,” said Carl Daikeler, co-founder and CEO of BODi. “Expanding into The Vitamin Shoppe allows us to reach an even broader audience at a time when more consumers are becoming more proactive about their health and longevity by prioritizing high-quality nutrition. This is another important step in our goal to make Shakeology more accessible to more people.”

The expansion into The Vitamin Shoppe builds on BODi’s broader retail strategy to expand distribution and meet growing demand for a proven, delicious, all-in-one nutrition solution. As a leading specialty retailer rooted in lifelong wellness since 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe offers a strong platform for Shakeology to reach new consumers through a curated assortment of premium products and a highly personalized in-store experience supported by knowledgeable Health Enthusiast associates.

To find a Vitamin Shoppe location nearby, go to: https://locations.vitaminshoppe.com/. Shakeology can also be purchased directly on BODi.com where it’s available in additional flavors including Café Latté, Cookies & Creamy and Tropical Strawberry.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company

BODi is a proactive wellness company delivering nutrition, supplements and proven fitness programs that help people take control of their health inside and out. With nearly three decades of experience, BODi, formerly Beachbody, has evolved from a leader in home fitness into a comprehensive health and fitness ecosystem designed to help people achieve their goals and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Anchored by science-backed nutrition solutions like Shakeology and supported by its portfolio of proven fitness and habit-building programs, including P90X and INSANITY, BODi is creating a more accessible and effective path to long-term health.

Since its inception, BODi has supported more than 30 million customers in achieving lasting results. The company continues to innovate across nutrition and digital fitness to deliver simple, proven solutions for modern lifestyles.

To subscribe and shop, visit BODi.com. For company and investor information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health Rx™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 640 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.