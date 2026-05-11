Bridger Aerospace Secures 160 Day Task Orders for Four of its Super Scoopers

BELGRADE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger,” “Bridger Aerospace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s leading aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has received two separate 160-day task orders from the US Forest Service, each for two of its CL-415EAF “Super Scooper” aircraft.

The first task order started Friday, May 8, the day the order was received, with the second task order ensuring coverage into the fourth quarter of 2026. The task orders add 40 days per aircraft over last year’s 120 guaranteed flying days, a total of 160 days for the four Super Scoopers.

“This is a tremendous turning point for both Bridger and the way our country fights wildfires. Now, for a second year in a row, we are seeing earlier award dates and longer durations, which further demonstrates the Forest Service’s commitment to the proactive and aggressive management of wildfires. These task orders reinforce the industry’s adoption of the Super Scooper as one of the most advanced, mission-critical aerial firefighting assets in operation today,” said Sam Davis, Bridger’s Chief Executive Officer. “As wildfire activity continues to evolve into a more persistent, year-round threat, rapid-response capability is essential and it’s the mission for which our aircraft were built. These task orders strengthen our operational readiness and advance our strategy of year-round deployment driving year-round revenue. These longer-term commitments strengthen our operational readiness, support year-round deployment and revenue, and enhance our ability to protect lives, property, the environment, and critical infrastructure across the U.S. We’re honored to be a trusted partner of the Forest Service.”

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations of economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “poised,” “positioned,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, 1) the anticipated expansion of Bridger’s operations and increased deployment of Bridger’s aircraft fleet, the anticipated benefits therefrom and the ultimate structure of such acquisitions and/or right to use arrangements; (2) Bridger’s business and growth plans and future financial performance; (3) current and future demand for aerial firefighting services, including the duration or severity of any domestic or international wildfire seasons; (4) the magnitude, timing and benefits from any cost reduction actions; (5) Bridger’s exploration of, need for, or completion of any future financings; (6) Bridger’s potential sources of liquidity and capital resources; and (7) anticipated investments in additional aircraft, capital resources and research and development and the effect of these investments. These statements are based on various assumptions and estimates, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Bridger’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Bridger. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the duration or severity of any domestic or international wildfire seasons; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; Bridger’s failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions; Bridger’s successful integration of any aircraft (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions); Bridger’s ability to successfully and timely develop, sell and expand its services, and otherwise implement its growth strategy; risks relating to Bridger’s operations and business, including information technology and cybersecurity risks, loss of requisite licenses, flight safety risks, loss of key customers and deterioration in relationships between Bridger and its employees; risks related to increased competition; risks relating to potential disruption of current plans, operations and infrastructure of Bridger, including as a result of the consummation of any acquisition; risks that Bridger is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; risks that Bridger experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; Bridger's ability to compete with existing or new companies that could cause downward pressure on prices, fewer customer orders, reduced margins, the inability to take advantage of new business opportunities, and the loss of market share; the ability to successfully select, execute or integrate future acquisitions into Bridger's business, which could result in material adverse effects to operations and financial conditions; and those factors discussed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” included in Bridger’s Annual Report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2026 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by Bridger with the SEC from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or Bridger management's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Bridger presently does not know or that Bridger currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Bridger’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Bridger anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Bridger’s assessments to change. However, while Bridger may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Bridger specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Bridger’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.