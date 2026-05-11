Red Hat and Sopra Steria Advance Sovereign AI Capabilities Through Expanded Collaboration

ATLANTA – RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, to help accelerate sovereign AI initiatives. By standardizing on Red Hat OpenShift, Sopra Steria is providing an architectural blueprint and execution scale to help organizations deploy AI with technical independence across a wide range of cloud environments.

As AI transitions from a theoretical advantage to an operational priority, the alliance addresses a key barrier to entry: the need for technical autonomy. Together, Red Hat and Sopra Steria support enterprises as they build, manage, and scale AI workloads according to their specific business and regulatory requirements, helping maintain performance without tethering their future to a single provider.

Industrial scale meets technological autonomy

The collaboration simplifies the process for customers to build and run sovereign AI applications by pairing Sopra Steria’s deep European market and regulatory expertise with Red Hat’s open source leadership and AI innovation. Organizations are better positioned to move from isolated AI experiments to large-scale, production deployments. This allows customers to pursue mission-critical projects with a level of control and interoperability consistent with what they expect from core IT stacks.

The expanded collaboration introduces a standardized operational framework across on-premises, sovereign cloud, public cloud, and edge environments. With Red Hat OpenShift, Sopra Steria offers a unified management layer that supports customers in mitigating operational risks and building tailored roadmaps based on specific business and regulatory needs. This approach is designed to enhance the portability, consistency and resilience of critical workloads in the financial and public sectors by reducing dependency on the underlying infrastructure provider.

A modular architecture for sovereign innovation

To meet the demand for technical autonomy, Sopra Steria offers a layered platform approach designed for large-scale digital transformation projects:

The Trusted Digital Platform : Built on Red Hat OpenShift, this platform helps deliver the scale required for modern application environments. It provides a security-enhanced and automated foundation that gives customers long-term control over their digital footprint and reduces reliance on proprietary supplier stacks.

: Built on Red Hat OpenShift, this platform helps deliver the scale required for modern application environments. It provides a security-enhanced and automated foundation that gives customers long-term control over their digital footprint and reduces reliance on proprietary supplier stacks. AI & Data Platform: Tapping the innovation engine of Red Hat OpenShift, this platform helps organizations scale AI capabilities while keeping their systems verifiable, defensible, and adaptable to local jurisdictional requirements.

This modular architecture keeps control within the customer organization, even if the need for changes or migrations arises with a third-party provider. Critical services remain portable, allowing IT teams to choose the tools and services they need, regardless of vendor, to enhance overall technology autonomy.

Industrialized expertise for the hybrid cloud

The collaboration combines Red Hat’s technology leadership with Sopra Steria’s specialized workforce to navigate the complexities of digital autonomy. This collective expertise provides the scale required to execute digital transformations:

Premium access to expertise : With more than 1,500 consultants specialized in Red Hat technologies and 320 certifications, Sopra Steria delivers the high-level expertise required to move mission-critical workloads into sovereign environments.

: With more than 1,500 consultants specialized in Red Hat technologies and 320 certifications, Sopra Steria delivers the high-level expertise required to move mission-critical workloads into sovereign environments. The Digital Innovation Factory for industrialized development: This internal platform, based on Red Hat OpenShift, is used by over 11,000 developers inside Sopra Steria and has been deployed across 4,000 projects. It serves as a blueprint and provides the operational scale required to support large-scale digital transformation projects.

Looking ahead, Sopra Steria is industrializing advanced AI capabilities including agentic AI and specialized business assistants. With Red Hat as a foundational partner, this innovation is rooted in an open hybrid cloud architecture that allows organizations to scale without sacrificing their technological destiny.

Supporting Quotes

Penny Philpot, vice president, EMEA Ecosystem, Red Hat

“Red Hat believes that the only credible path to digital sovereignty is a foundation built on open source. Our work with Sopra Steria establishes a primary framework that moves AI from restricted environments into scalable, production realities. We provide the technical autonomy required for enterprises to lead in the AI era while maintaining full control of their technological infrastructure.”

Grégory Wintrebert, Director of Institutional Relations and Strategic Partnerships, Sopra Steria

"Digital sovereignty is won in operations, not in declarations of intent. For our clients, it starts with rigorous work: mapping real dependencies, prioritizing risks, and defining roadmaps tailored to each context. Our collaboration with Red Hat allows us to translate this vision into concrete architecture — an open, portable platform that preserves freedom of technological choice without compromising performance. This is how sovereignty becomes a lever for resilience, not an abstract goal."

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Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

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