Mobbin Launches MCP Server, Giving AI Tools 621,500 Real App Screens to Reference

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobbin today launched Mobbin MCP, a Model Context Protocol server that connects AI agents to 621,500+ real app screens directly from Claude, Cursor, Lovable, and more. It's built for developers building UI with AI tools, designers who want their AI tools to reference real apps, and product teams that need AI output grounded in real patterns.

AI tools generate interfaces fast. But without references, the output is generic. Same hero section. Same card layout. Same onboarding no one's tested. The reason is simple: AI has never seen what good looks like. Mobbin has. The library contains 621,500+ screens and 142,200+ flows from shipped apps across fintech, e-commerce, health, productivity, social, and SaaS, including subscription-only products, region-locked finance apps, and niche apps that are hard to find. All hand-curated and updated weekly.

Mobbin MCP puts that library inside your AI tools. Ask your AI agent how top apps handle what you're working on — paywalls, permissions, onboarding, checkout, settings — and it pulls real references from Mobbin to build from. Setup takes under a minute.

"In the AI era, the challenge isn't generating interfaces — it's knowing what good looks like and how it works. Mobbin MCP gives AI agents access to real design decisions, patterns, and flows, not generated guesses." — Jiho Lim, CEO, Mobbin

Availability

Mobbin MCP is available now on all paid plans. Currently in beta. Feature access and availability may change in future updates.

Learn more at mobbin.com/mcp

About Mobbin

Mobbin is the world's largest mobile & web design reference library used by 200,000+ designers and product teams. Hand-curated and updated weekly.