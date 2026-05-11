Trisk Bio and NanoMosaic Announce Partnership for Advanced AAV Analytics

STEVENAGE, England & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trisk Bio Ltd, a UK-based AAV contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), and NanoMosaic, Inc., a leader in advanced analytical technologies for cell and gene therapy, today announced a partnership to embed the Tessie analytics platform across Trisk's AAV process development, quality control, and release testing workflows.

Trisk adopted Tessie well before it became widely recognised, implementing the platform ahead of FDA CBER's January 2026 Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) designation — the first such designation in AAV analytics. The AMT designation gives developers confidence that their analytical foundation will meet regulatory expectations as programmes advance toward the clinic.

"We are pleased to see the FDA validate the advantages that have been clear to us from our first engagements with NanoMosaic," said Gaurav Venkataraman, Trisk Bio CEO. "Trisk is oriented around helping our clients become successful by providing high-quality material and de-risking manufacturing from the start. Legacy AAV analytics can misread critical quality attributes by orders of magnitude. It's critical that our clients' programmes rest on technology yielding the most accurate possible measurements."

"Trisk Bio's early commitment to direct, accurate measurement made them a natural long-term partner," said Qimin Quan, PhD, Co-Founder and CSO of NanoMosaic. "Developers working with Trisk benefit from a CDMO with a deep commitment to analytical excellence."

Representatives from both companies will be available to discuss the partnership at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 11–15, 2026.

About Trisk Bio

Trisk Bio is a specialist AAV manufacturer serving clients globally, rapidly developing intensified, fully scalable manufacturing processes that produce large batches of AAV at exceptional purity. Its mission is to accelerate advanced therapies by easing manufacturing and comparability burdens across the development cycle. Visit www.triskbio.com.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic develops innovative tools for multiomic biomarker detection and analysis. Its flagship Tessie™ system is a high-throughput platform that analyses proteins and nucleic acids simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity, providing novel Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) for Cell and Gene Therapy development and manufacturing.