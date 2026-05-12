TKO and Arizona Sports & Events Alliance Announce Landmark Agreement to Bring Marquee UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing Events to Arizona

PHOENIX & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), together with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, today announced a multi-year agreement that will stage a series of premier UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in Arizona.

The seven-event agreement will span three years and feature some of TKO’s most high-profile live events, creating new opportunities for fans to experience UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment markets.

“We’re excited to build this long-term partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance to bring some of our biggest events to the state,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans across the region over the next three years.”

“Arizona has proven time and again that we are built to host the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and we are proud to join forces with TKO on this multi-year partnership,” said Jay Parry, President & CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. “This partnership reflects the momentum and innovative spirit of our community, and the dedication to creating high-impact experiences that drive tourism, economic impact, and global visibility for our state.”

Additional details, including event-specific information, dates, and ticket information will be shared at a later date.

TKO’s agreement with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance is one of a growing number of partnerships between TKO and government and private partners in communities around the world that are eager to host TKO’s marquee live events. Through these partnerships, TKO is reaching more fans in more markets, delivering memorable experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network, and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is a part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO") (NYSE: TKO) and Sela, the entertainment conglomerate. TKO serves as managing partner, providing day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan. The promotion aims to reimagine the sport of boxing by evolving the current model to restore the sport's rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem. For more information, follow @Zuffa_Boxing on X; and @ZuffaBoxing on Snapchat, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

About Arizona Sports & Events Alliance (the Alliance)

The Arizona Sports & Events Alliance is the state’s lead organization dedicated to attracting, planning and hosting major events for Arizona. As Arizona’s front door for world-class sports, entertainment and commercial events, the Alliance unites civic, business, tourism, Native American and sports leaders with governing bodies to deliver exceptional experiences, fuel economic growth and elevate Arizona’s global profile. For more information, visit AZSportsAlliance.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/AZSportsAlliance, X at X.com/AZSportAlliance, Instagram at Instagram.com/AZSportsAlliance, TikTok.com/@AZSportsAlliance and LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/company/arizona-sports-events-alliance.