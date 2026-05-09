Mahathi Infotech and Intrepid Risk Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Services to P&C Insurers

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahathi Infotech, a specialized insurance technology services firm, and Intrepid Risk, a P&C insurance consultant, have established a strategic partnership to help insurers modernize operations, cut complexity, accelerate innovation, and improve claims outcomes.

Delivering a unified technology, AI, and business services to help P&C insurers modernize claims and underwriting with measurable outcomes. Share

The partnership brings together two highly complementary capabilities. Mahathi’s expertise is in deep P&C technology: modernization of core systems; workbenches for underwriting and claims; agentic AI business solutions; and rapid development of applications. Intrepid Risk is acclaimed for its carrier-focused consulting. It has built long-standing relationships across the insurance market and curated ecosystems spanning managed care, litigation support, and other business services, including special investigations unit (SIU) for claims.

“Insurance carriers are increasingly looking for partners who can help them solve business problems, not simply implement technology,” says Vishwa Ganapathy, founder of Mahathi Infotech. “Our partnership with Intrepid Risk allows Mahathi to combine our insurance technology expertise with a broader business services ecosystem to deliver better claims outcomes, greater operational efficiency, and measurable value for carriers.”

“Technology is an important part of insurance transformation, but it is only one part of the equation,” says Steven Mazefsky, president of Intrepid Risk Associates. “Carriers need the right mix of technology, AI capabilities, and business services working in tandem to deliver true value. Our partnership with Mahathi enables exactly that.”

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in the industry. Traditional technology-only models often fail carriers, which are facing margin pressure amid the rising complexity of claims and the increasing demand for digital and AI capabilities. Rather than tech-only models, carriers now need integrated solutions combining domain expertise, operational execution, partner orchestrations, AI enablement, and fit-for-purpose technology.

Our partnership combines Mahathi’s P&C technology, AI, and rapid development capabilities with Intrepid Risk’s consulting-led vendor ecosystem. With us, insurers will be able to choose coordinated, outcome-driven execution instead of fragmented transformation initiatives.

About Mahathi Infotech: Mahathi Infotech is an insurance technology services firm helping P&C insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and claims organizations modernize core platforms, digitize workflows, and accelerate business transformation. Mahathi’s capabilities include Guidewire accelerators and integration, underwriting and claims workbenches, TPA portals, electronic mailroom solutions, regulatory compliance services, AI-led solutions, and rapid development of applications and systems.

About Intrepid Risk: Intrepid Risk is a specialized consulting firm that helps insurance carriers optimize vendor panels and improve claims outcomes. Intrepid brings deep market knowledge, long-standing relationships with carriers, and a curated ecosystem of solution providers across managed care, investigative services, litigation support, technology solutions, and consultative services. Intrepid drives measurable results across the P&C claims ecosystem by reducing complexity and operational risk.