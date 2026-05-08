Andersen Global Expands African Platform with Addition of Member Firm in Namibia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global advances its growth across Africa with the addition of Andersen in Namibia, as Windhoek Advisory & Taxation adopts the Andersen brand, strengthening its ability to serve businesses operating in one of southern Africa’s dynamic emerging markets.

A collaborating firm since 2021, Andersen in Namibia is a locally owned professional services firm delivering accounting, tax, and business advisory services tailored to the unique needs of Namibia’s business environment. With expertise spanning mining, agriculture, logistics, tourism, and financial services, sectors critical to Namibia’s economy, the firm supports both domestic enterprises and international businesses establishing operations in the region. Through cloud-based technology and data-driven insights, Andersen in Namibia delivers efficient, scalable solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations, manage tax obligations across jurisdictions, and make informed strategic decisions.

“Our transition to the Andersen brand represents a significant milestone for our firm and for the businesses we serve across Namibia,” said Managing Partner Bernadedt Kandenge. “We have built our practice around ethical integrity, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Namibian enterprises. Becoming a member firm strengthens our ability to support businesses with scalable, cross-border solutions while maintaining the personalized, locally-informed service our clients value.”

“This transition builds on a successful collaboration and represents an important step in our long-term strategy in Africa,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Bernadedt and her team enhance our capabilities to serve businesses in Namibia and throughout the region, and reinforce our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service that addresses both local requirements and global standards.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.