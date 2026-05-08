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AM Best Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company (TruSpire) (Irving, TX).

Malibu Life Holdings Limited announced on Oct. 14, 2025, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TruSpire, which is licensed in 44 states and holds licenses for fixed-index annuity products. TruSpire has been dormant and has some run-off life and annuity business. The company’s capital and surplus has been sufficient to support its business so far, with modest net income. TruSpire is currently continuing to await final approvals with state regulators. Particular details of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, have not been disclosed. AM Best will continue to monitor this impending transaction and provide updates as conditions warrant.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Omar Mostafa
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1684
omar.mostafa@ambest.com

Igor Bass
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 6289
igor.bass@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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Contacts

Omar Mostafa
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1684
omar.mostafa@ambest.com

Igor Bass
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 6289
igor.bass@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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