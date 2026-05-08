Global Payments Expands Partnership with Lightspeed DMS to Power Embedded Payments for Dealerships

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) today announced that its Integrated and Platforms business has secured the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Lightspeed DMS, a premier provider of integrated dealer management systems for the recreational industry. This new agreement exemplifies how the breadth of offerings from Global Payments enables growth for its partners as they look to expand their payments program and deliver innovative experiences to their customers.

By employing Global Payments’ Payrix Pro technology, Lightspeed’s dealership customers will be able to manage payments directly within the Lightspeed platform. Share

Since 2009, Lightspeed has partnered with Worldpay, now Global Payments, to provide payment and security services to its customer base. This relationship has been built on a consultative and collaborative approach, with Global Payments’ dedicated teams working closely with Lightspeed.

As part of the next phase in Lightspeed’s payments journey, they will launch a new embedded payments offering. By employing Global Payments’ Payrix Pro technology, Lightspeed’s dealership customers will be able to manage payments directly within the Lightspeed platform as part of a more streamlined and integrated experience. The enhanced offering provides Lightspeed dealerships with greater visibility, control and efficiency within their daily workflows.

“Global Payments’ commitment to partnership and dedication to drive continuous improvement have been instrumental in helping us serve our customers,” said Brian Provost, CEO at Lightspeed. “With this new embedded model, Global Payments has helped us grow at scale and deliver even greater value to our 4,500 plus customers that rely on Lightspeed to power their dealerships and drive their businesses forward.”

Lightspeed will continue to rely on Global Payments’ commitment to operational and technical support to ensure seamless implementation.

“Lightspeed’s trust in Global Payments for nearly two decades is a testament to the strength of our partnership and shared commitment to delivering value to their users,” said Matt Downs, president of Global Payments’ Integrated and Platforms business. “Through our strong partnership and alignment with Lightspeed’s executives, we are helping them execute a vision of providing their dealers with an improved experience for all things financial services. By delivering a platform that scales with their ambitions – so they can focus on innovation rather than building payments infrastructure – we are enabling Lightspeed to expand faster and with greater confidence. We are excited that Lightspeed chose to build their next generation offering on the Payrix Pro platform.”

Lightspeed supports dealerships across the Powersports, Marine, RV, Trailer and Golf Car industries with a connected platform that helps manage sales, parts, service, rental, accounting, CRM and more. By expanding its partnership with Global Payments, Lightspeed is continuing to strengthen its platform with embedded solutions designed to simplify operations, improve the customer experience and support dealer growth.

Global Payments completed its acquisition of Worldpay in January of 2026.

About Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payment technology and software company that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes worldwide. We help businesses grow with confidence by delivering innovative solutions that enable seamless payment acceptance, smarter operations, and exceptional client experiences – online, in store and everywhere in between. With its global reach, local expertise and scale, Global Payments manages trillions in payments volume and billions of transactions across more than 175 countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500. Learn more at company.globalpayments.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a leading cloud-based dealer management solution built for the Powersports, Marine, RV, Trailer, and Golf Car industries. Designed by dealers—for dealers—Lightspeed helps dealerships streamline sales, parts, service, rental, accounting, and CRM operations in one scalable platform. For over 40 years, Lightspeed has supported more than 4,500 dealers across North America with the tools and technology to grow their business, increase profitability, and deliver a better customer experience. Learn more at www.lightspeeddms.com.