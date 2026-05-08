Kalshi and Madison Square Garden Announce Multi-Year Partnership, Naming Kalshi an Official Prediction Market Partner of The Garden

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) today announced a new, multi-year partnership with The Garden and MSG Networks, including naming Kalshi an Official Prediction Market Partner of Madison Square Garden. As part of this partnership, the sixth-floor concourse at MSG will be renamed the Kalshi Concourse.

“As leaders in live entertainment, we are always searching for opportunities to partner with forward-thinking brands on innovative partnerships, and as such, are proud to welcome Kalshi as the first prediction market partner of Madison Square Garden,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President, Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships at MSG Entertainment. “By bringing The World’s Most Famous Arena together with Kalshi, we are providing fans with a unique way to experience both brands, and we look forward to exploring how our companies can collaborate through this exciting new partnership.”

“Madison Square Garden is an iconic staple in the lineage of New York cultural history and we couldn't be more thrilled to officially become a part of the MSG family. Both MSG and Kalshi share a common vision of engaging consumers on the interests they are most passionate about - whether that be pop culture, sports, music or entertainment,” said Adam Barrick, Head of Sports Partnerships at Kalshi. “As ‘The World's Largest Prediction Market,’ partnering with ‘The World's Most Famous Arena’ is a major milestone in Kalshi's history -- we're extraordinarily proud to partner with the best.”

“Kalshi prides itself on being a true New York City institution, and we’re beyond excited to partner with another one in MSG,” added Valeria Vouterakou, Legal Counsel at Kalshi.

As part of this partnership, Kalshi will entitle the sixth-floor concourse of Madison Square Garden, the Kalshi Concourse, a prime branded location with exposure to the millions of fans to attend events at MSG each year. Kalshi will also create interactive digital activations on the concourse to bring fans closer to the brand. At every event, the concourse is accessed by thousands of guests, serving as the main site for merchandise and concessions, including premier vendors, as well as premium bars and refreshment options. The concourse is also the home of numerous “Defining Moments” exhibits – displays that commemorate major moments throughout MSG’s history with archival imagery and memorabilia.

In addition to the concourse entitlement, Kalshi will be integrated throughout the customer experience for fans attending concerts and comedy events at The Garden, with visibility through multiple touchpoints from digital boards outside as they enter the venue, including MSG’s iconic marquee on Seventh Avenue; to the Kalshi Concourse; to LED signage in the venue bowl.

As part of the partnership, Kalshi will also maintain an impactful presence across MSG Networks through advertising integrations and branded content.

Madison Square Garden has been a celebrated center of New York life since it first opened its doors in 1879. Over its history, the venue has been known for showcasing the best of live sports and entertainment as the setting for countless “big events,” inspired performances, and one-of-a-kind moments that have helped define culture. Known as The World’s Most Famous Arena, The Garden has come to epitomize the power and passion of live sports and entertainment to people around the world, with an appearance at MSG often representing a pinnacle of an athlete’s or performer’s career. The Garden hosts hundreds of events and millions of visitors each year, regularly ranking among the highest-grossing entertainment venues of its size on the worldwide Billboard and Pollstar charts.

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About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company’s portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York’s Madison Square Garden, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks (MSG and MSG Sportsnet) and MSG+, a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming offering (included in the Gotham Sports App), that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as award shows and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.