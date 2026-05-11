L&T Technology Services, Assai Software Partner to Advance Digital Twin-led Engineering Intelligence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services signed a strategic agreement with Europe-based Assai Software Services, a leading Engineering Document Management Systems (EDMS) and Digital Twin solutions provider to develop advanced technology solutions and cater to the massive energy & utilities sector in Europe.

The partnership in LTTS’ Sustainability segment will combine its engineering and delivery capabilities with Assai’s software expertise to address the growing complexity of asset-intensive projects for global energy leaders. By enabling seamless integration with Digital Twin technology, the alliance will deliver real-time asset visualization, traceability and governed engineering information across project lifecycles.

LTTS has also established a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) leveraging Assai’s platform to support large-scale client programs. The companies will also jointly engage clients across industries such as energy, process and infrastructure, where reliable engineering data is critical to both project execution and ongoing operations.

Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director – Strategic Initiatives & Growth Markets, L&T Technology Services said, “This partnership marks a significant step in scaling our digital engineering capabilities for asset-intensive industries. By combining AI, Digital Twin, and deep engineering expertise, we are enabling clients to achieve greater visibility, traceability and control across their assets and operations. Together with Assai, we are focused on delivering practical, high-impact solutions that drive efficiency and long-term value.”

“Our relationship with LTTS has developed naturally through many years of working together with customers,” said Damir Hajdarovic, Chief Commercial Officer of Assai Software. “Formalizing this partnership recognizes the trust between our teams and provides customers with greater clarity and continuity in how they engage with us.”

About Assai Software

Assai Software is a global enterprise software company specialising in document control and asset information management for asset-intensive industries. Assai supports organisations worldwide in maintaining reliable, governed engineering information across projects and operations, helping them manage complexity, ensure compliance, and protect the integrity of critical asset data.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,800 employees across 22 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 98 innovation labs, as of March 31, 2026. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com.