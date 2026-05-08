Sensus Healthcare Announces Amicable Resolution of Commercial Dispute with SkinCure Oncology

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensus Healthcare, a medical device company committed to providing highly effective, non-invasive treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced that SkinCure Oncology and Sensus Healthcare have amicably resolved their dispute and are moving forward constructively with a shared commitment to patient care and clinical excellence.

In March 2026, Sensus Healthcare filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in Palm Beach County, Florida, against SkinCure Oncology, LLC (SkinCure), alleging breach of contract related to unpaid amounts for products delivered and deployed into clinical use by SkinCure.

The amicable resolution of this matter allows both parties to focus on supporting clinical partners and advancing patient care. The Company believes the resolution is in its best interests and supports its ongoing commercial strategy.

Sensus Healthcare remains focused on expanding adoption of its superficial radiotherapy (SRT) platform, supported by improved reimbursement dynamics and growing demand for non-invasive treatment options.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” “potential” or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus Healthcare, Inc., our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. In addition, even if future events, developments and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of the following factors, among others: the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; the development by others of new products, treatments, or technologies that render our technology partially or wholly obsolete; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries, including ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation (including the possibility of tariffs and fluctuations in tariffs on equipment we export or materials we import), or other aspects of our business; the performance of the Company’s information technology systems and its ability to maintain data security; the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To date, the geopolitical uncertainties other than those relating to China have not had any significant impact on our business, but we continue to monitor developments and will address them in future filings, if applicable.

Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully the introductory note regarding forward-looking statements and the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section included in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.