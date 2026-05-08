FirstLight Executes Power Purchase Agreement for Fort Frances Solar Project

OSHAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstLight, a leading clean power producer, developer, and energy storage company wholly owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), today announced the execution of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator for the 57.2 MW Fort Frances Solar Project, in partnership with Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation.

“The signing of this Power Purchase Agreement represents a major milestone for the Fort Frances Solar Project and formalizes its role in bringing new solar generation online in Ontario,” said Justin Trudell, President and CEO of FirstLight. Share

The agreement follows the Project’s contract award through Ontario’s Long-Term 2 (LT2) procurement process and represents a significant step toward delivering new, reliable, and affordable clean electricity to the province.

“The signing of this Power Purchase Agreement represents a major milestone for the Fort Frances Solar Project and formalizes its role in bringing new solar generation online in Ontario,” said Justin Trudell, President and CEO of FirstLight. “In partnership with Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation, we’re proud to advance a project that will deliver reliable, cost-effective clean energy to the grid while creating lasting value for the community.”

“We are proud to continue to leverage our global expertise here, in Canada. The Fort Frances Solar Project is a strong example of what we can achieve as a committed investor in the Canadian power sector,” said Andrew Alley, Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure Investments at PSP Investments. "We're thrilled to see FirstLight and Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation recognized for their contribution to Ontario's electricity supply objectives — these are exactly the success stories that reflect the quality of our teams and the strength of our partnerships.”

The Fort Frances Solar Project was one of 14 projects awarded contracts by the IESO, together representing more than 1,300 MW of new clean electricity supply for the province as it works to support forecasted increased electricity demand, while maintaining affordability and advancing carbon reduction goals. The Project builds on FirstLight and its predecessors’ more than 100-year legacy in the community through its 13.1MW hydroelectric project, Fort Frances Generating Station, which was built in 1909 and is located on the Rainy River.

About FirstLight

FirstLight is a leading clean power producer, developer, and energy storage company serving North America. With a diversified portfolio that includes over 1.6 GW of operating renewable energy and energy storage technologies and a development pipeline with 4+ GW of solar, battery, hydro, and onshore and offshore wind projects, FirstLight specializes in hybrid solutions that pair hydroelectric, pumped-hydro storage, utility-scale solar, large-scale battery, and wind assets. The company’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of the electric grid by supporting the development, operation, and integration of renewable energy and storage to meet the world’s growing clean energy needs and deliver an electric system that is clean, reliable, affordable, and equitable. Based in Burlington, MA, with operating offices in Northfield, MA, New Milford, CT, Adrian, PA, Oshawa, ON, and Montréal, QC, FirstLight is a steward of more than 14,000 acres and hundreds of miles of shoreline along some of the most beautiful rivers and lakes in North America. FirstLight has been wholly owned by PSP Investments since 2016. To learn more, visit www.firstlight.energy or follow us on LinkedIn or X.