Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Unveil Paint Scheme for Historic Street Race at Inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, unveiled a custom paint scheme for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner, Jimmie Johnson, ahead of the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend being held at Naval Base Coronado on June 19–21, 2026.

For Johnson, a native of El Cajon, California, the San Diego race feels more like a homecoming. The paint scheme was designed as a visual autobiography with every detail of the livery drawing from a different chapter of his life, from skating at Mission Beach to seven NASCAR championships.

The car opens with jets and contrails streaking past the Carvana bug — a nod to the fighter jets Johnson watched ripping across the San Diego sky as a kid — with the names of his wife and daughters tucked inside the trails.

A Southern California sunset palette runs the length of the car, mimicking the iconic landscapes of the region. From there, the design moves through the places that shaped Jimmie: a replica of a motorcycle he raced at Barona Oaks, his home track and racing stomping grounds; a Ferris wheel that calls back to the Del Mar fairgrounds; palm trees and skateboarding for his days spent at Mission Beach; and his off-road truck with the signature orange lightning bolt that marked his early Chevrolet stadium and desert truck days.

Ghosted into the upper portion of the car is his high school alma mater, Granite Hills, alongside the San Diego skyline. Closer to the front, the iconic neon yellow he ran throughout his Hendrick Motorsports career makes a full-force return — a homage to his time in the No. 48 and the seven championships he won there.

The car also honors Johnson's legacy of giving back with a "Foundation Lane" street sign — a tribute to the road in Elkhorn named after the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, where he and his team built an entire block of homes through Habitat for Humanity.

"Carvana and their design team have outdone themselves with this scheme; they've told my life story with this livery," said Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. "Every detail captures a chapter of my life, my family, and my journey through NASCAR. Carvana has been an incredible partner, and I can't wait to bring this car home to San Diego."

"We wanted this car to reflect everything that makes San Diego so special to Jimmie," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. "From the jets over the coast to Foundation Lane, every element of this design carries real meaning. We're proud to be part of this homecoming and are so excited to see Jimmie out on the track in his hometown."

The Anduril 250 Race the Base NASCAR Cup Series street race will be held on the final day of the NASCAR San Diego Weekend June 19–21, 2026. For exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and Jimmie's first-person walkthrough of the design, follow @CarvanaRacing on Instagram and X.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, more than 4 million customers have chosen Carvana’s leading automotive e-commerce experience to shop, sell, finance, and trade in vehicles entirely online, with the convenience of delivery or local pickup as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit Carvana.com.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, "The King", serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information, and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.