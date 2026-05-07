ACV Unveils All-in-One Inventory Intelligence Suite for Dealers

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACV (NYSE: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, today announced enhancements to ACV MAX as a fully integrated inventory intelligence suite designed to give dealers a more powerful, data-driven way to source, price, manage, and sell vehicles more profitably and with confidence.

As dealers face increasing margin pressure and market volatility, traditional inventory management tools are no longer enough and the ability to make faster, more profitable inventory decisions has become critical. The refreshed ACV MAX excels beyond static systems and disconnected data, bringing together ACV’s most advanced technologies built on data captured directly from real vehicle inspections into a single, cohesive platform designed to deliver clarity, speed, and confidence at every stage of the inventory lifecycle.

By unifying solutions including ACV Guarantees, ClearCar, and VIPER, ACV MAX provides end-to-end visibility while transforming fragmented workflows into a seamless, insight-driven experience.

“Every inventory decision carries risk, and that risk is only growing,” said Ryan Walker, VP of Product for ACV MAX. “Dealers don’t need more data; they need a better system grounded in what’s actually happening with the car. ACV MAX reflects how dealers operate today: faster, more complex, and more margin-sensitive than ever. This is a fundamental shift in how we support our customers. We’ve built a comprehensive platform that not only shows what’s happening, but explains why to give dealers a single source of truth for every inventory decision.”

Data You Can See and Trust, Built on Real Vehicle Inspections

At the core of ACV MAX is a differentiated data foundation built on millions of vehicle inspections conducted nationwide by ACV. Unlike platforms that rely solely on historical or aggregated data, ACV’s insights are grounded in vehicles that are physically inspected and evaluated every day.

By connecting inspection-backed data with real-time market signals, ACV MAX allows dealers to understand not just pricing outcomes, but the underlying conditions and factors driving them, bringing greater transparency, accuracy, and trust to every decision.

A New Standard for Inventory Intelligence

Built on this foundation, the expanded ACV MAX integrates multiple solutions into a single intelligence suite, including:

ACV MAX Recommendations – VIN-specific guidance that delivers personalized pricing and inventory recommendations grounded in real-time data, inspection-backed data and dealership performance to drive faster, more profitable decisions.

– VIN-specific guidance that delivers personalized pricing and inventory recommendations grounded in real-time data, inspection-backed data and dealership performance to drive faster, more profitable decisions. ACV MAX Guarantees – Built-in protections that reduce risk and give dealers greater confidence in both wholesale and retail transactions.

– Built-in protections that reduce risk and give dealers greater confidence in both wholesale and retail transactions. ACV VIPER – An AI-powered vehicle scanning and appraisal system that leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning to assess vehicle condition, detect damage, and generate accurate, real-time market valuations.

– An AI-powered vehicle scanning and appraisal system that leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning to assess vehicle condition, detect damage, and generate accurate, real-time market valuations. ClearCar – Advanced condition and history insights that provide deeper vehicle transparency, enable more precise pricing, and power the acquisition of high-quality consumer inventory.

Built for the Modern Dealer

By bridging these capabilities together under the ACV MAX platform, dealers can:

Make faster, more confident decisions with centralized, real-time insights based on actual vehicle conditions and automated workflows that streamline day-to-day operations

Increase profitability by optimizing buy/sell decisions and reducing days to turn

Reduce risk with inspection-backed data and integrated guarantees

Improve inventory performance and acquisition through smarter pricing, merchandising, and sourcing vehicles directly from consumers

Streamline operations by replacing disconnected tools with one unified platform with deep integrations

Powering the Future of Dealer Success

The evolution of ACV MAX marks a significant step in ACV’s broader transformation from a digital marketplace to an intelligence-driven partner for dealers. With a growing ecosystem of connected solutions and AI-powered capabilities, ACV is leading the industry toward a more transparent, efficient, and data-informed future where every decision starts with the car.

More information is available by contacting an ACV representative or visiting ACVAuto.com or ACVMax.com.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces and data solutions for sourcing, selling, and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.