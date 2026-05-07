HeartBeam Expands Commercial Presence Across Four Key U.S. Markets with Addition of Premier Concierge Practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights, today announced a commercial agreement with Atelier Health, a premier concierge medical practice led by physicians affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The addition of Beverly Hills-based Atelier Health expands HeartBeam’s commercial footprint across four targeted launch markets – New York metro, Dallas, South Florida, and Southern California – completing an initial geographic footprint to advance the Company’s scalable go-to-market strategy in concierge and preventive cardiology.

The collaboration underscores HeartBeam’s positioning within the high-value direct pay healthcare segment where adoption of innovative technologies can occur more rapidly and patients are seeking proactive cardiac insights tailored to their individual risk profiles. Through its recently announced partnership with ClearCardio™, the Company has also established its initial presence in New York metro, Dallas, and South Florida. Atelier Health extends the network to Southern California, establishing HeartBeam’s initial commercial footprint across its targeted launch markets and providing a foundation for broader national expansion.

Atelier Health, which is expanding its Beverly Hills presence with enhanced imaging capabilities and rebranding as Generational Health, offers individualized preventive and diagnostic programs supported by advanced medical protocols, specialist-level access and world-class technology. Co-founder Ram Dandillaya, MD, who previously served as Clinical Chief of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai for 8 years, and his patients previously participated in HeartBeam’s Early Access Program, gaining firsthand experience with the Company’s patented cable-free 3D ECG technology. By capturing the heart’s electrical signals in three non-coplanar dimensions and synthesizing them into a 12-lead ECG, HeartBeam enables patients to obtain high-fidelity, clinical-grade ECG data for arrhythmia assessment from the comfort of home.

“Prevention is foundational to how we care for patients, which requires access to high-quality, meaningful data beyond the clinic,” said Dr. Dandillaya. “Our model is built on delivering the highest standard of specialist care with unmatched access and precision, and HeartBeam’s technology enables a more proactive, personalized approach to evaluating cardiac symptoms in real-world settings.”

“The addition of Atelier Health reflects the growing momentum behind our commercialization strategy,” said Robert Eno, Chief Executive Officer of HeartBeam. “With flagship sites now established across our initial launch markets, we are building a strong foundation for scalable growth. We believe partnering with leading concierge and preventive cardiology practices will continue to accelerate adoption of the HeartBeam System and expand access to clinical-grade cardiac insights beyond traditional care settings.”

This partnership advances HeartBeam's commercialization strategy across the concierge and preventive cardiology segment while validating its subscription-based business model. With multiple customers now established across key geographies, HeartBeam is building a repeatable model designed to support broader national expansion.

About Atelier Health

Atelier Health is a concierge medical practice based in Beverly Hills, California, delivering specialist-led healthcare with a focus on personalized prevention and treatment. The practice provides patients with 24x7x365 access to expert care, offering individualized programs supported by advanced medical protocols and world-class technology. Atelier Health’s physicians are affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Best Hospitals. Atelier Health’s mission is to deliver compassionate, family-centered care while providing patients access to the highest standard of U.S.-based specialty medicine. Visit https://atelier90210.com/ for more information.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company has developed the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam’s 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024, and the 12-Lead ECG synthesis software received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 20251. The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement. For additional information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software is FDA cleared for arrhythmia assessment. Refer to the Company’s Cleared Indications for Use at https://www.heartbeam.com/indications for details on the intended use of its technology.

MKT-143 v0