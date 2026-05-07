Andersen Consulting Strengthens Organizational Transformation Capabilities with Afiniti

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Afiniti, a global business transformation consultancy headquartered in the United Kingdom that helps organizations deliver and sustain complex change programs.

Founded in 2003, Afiniti is a global business change consultancy based in the UK and U.S., supporting clients through complex transformation across people, process, systems, and data, and bringing change to life through creative consulting services. The firm primarily serves highly regulated, safety-driven, and asset-intensive organizations with large, geographically dispersed workforces across sectors including energy, utilities, life sciences, transport, and construction. Afiniti works with well-known brands to deliver end-to-end expertise across organizational, digital and AI, cultural, and operating model transformation, particularly in complex scenarios such as mergers and acquisitions, large-scale technology adoption, and underperforming change programs that have yet to realize their intended value.

“Our engagements focus on helping organizations translate strategic ambition into lasting behavioral and operational change,” said Corrina Jorgensen, senior partner at Afiniti. “Successful transformation depends on inspiring people to adapt and adopt new ways of thinking and working, not solely on technology and process enhancements. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to broaden the reach of our people-focused approach while supporting clients managing increasingly complex transformation programs. Together, we can help organizations create meaningful change that is adopted, sustained, and embedded into the way they operate.”

“Organizations today face increasing pressure to adapt quickly while ensuring change is adopted across the business,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Afiniti’s experience guiding large-scale transformation initiatives adds an important dimension to our consulting platform and strengthens our ability to support clients navigating complex change.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.