eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Empower Family Health Centers, 76-Provider FQHC, to Accelerate Efficiency and Improve Documentation Quality

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHRs, announced that Family Health Centers (FHC), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Louisville, Kentucky, is using Sunoh.ai, the AI-powered medical scribe, to streamline documentation and help its providers deliver high-quality patient care. The seamless integration with the eClinicalWorks EHR, which enables providers to improve patient interactions, simplify workflows, and boost overall efficiency, was a significant factor in FHC's decision to implement Sunoh.ai.

"Sunoh.ai’s ability to manage complex dictation and its multilingual capabilities, including Spanish-language support, have been instrumental in serving our diverse patient population, 40% of whom are non-English speaking." Share

“Sunoh.ai has transformed our approach to clinical documentation and improved workflow efficiency,” shared Cynthia Cox, Chief Clinical Informatics Officer at Family Health Centers. “The quick adoption and increasing use by our providers show the platform’s effectiveness. We are starting to see providers use it for over 95% of their patient visits. This technology has not only cut down the time spent on clinical notes but also led to more thorough and accurate documentation, reducing stress for our team.”

Cox adds, “The seamless integration with eClinicalWorks EHR and Sunoh.ai’s ability to manage complex dictation and its multilingual capabilities, including Spanish-language support, have been instrumental in serving our diverse patient population, 40% of whom are non-English speaking. Providers are seeing meaningful improvements in their workflows, and we want others in the FQHC community to benefit from what we’re learning.”

Family Health Centers (FHC) is committed to providing high-quality, affordable primary and preventive healthcare to a diverse community. Offering services in primary care, dental care, and behavioral health, they proudly support patients from all backgrounds, including those who are uninsured or underinsured, as well as those covered by Medicare or Medicaid. Guided by a mission to deliver equitable, compassionate care for everyone, they incorporate AI-powered tools to ensure that access to excellent healthcare is never limited by a person’s ability to pay.

“Family Health Centers' use of Sunoh.ai highlights the transformative potential of AI-powered technology in healthcare,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “The platform’s seamless integration with the eClinicalWorks EHR has enabled providers to streamline their workflows and documentation and reduce provider burnout. Its robust multilingual support empowers the FQHC to serve a diverse patient population. By helping providers save time and increase efficiency, Sunoh.ai is working to improve healthcare access and outcomes for everyone.”

eClinicalWorks continues to lead healthcare innovation, empowering providers with AI solutions that boost operational efficiency and strengthen patient-provider connections. Trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai is dedicated to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes.

About Family Health Centers

Family Health Centers, Inc. (FHC) is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) committed to providing high-quality, affordable primary and preventive healthcare services to the Louisville, Kentucky community. With a focus on primary care, dental, and behavioral health services, FHC serves a diverse patient population, including those who are uninsured or underinsured, as well as those on Medicare or Medicaid. Guided by the mission to ensure access to exceptional care regardless of a person’s ability to pay, FHC envisions treating every patient and their family with the same compassion and care they would want for their own. For more information, visit www.fhclouisville.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit, https://www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a leading medical AI scribe, working as an independent App or integrated with an EHR, designed to seamlessly transcribe natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. The AI medical scribe offers a unique and immersive experience, making clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.