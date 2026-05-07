Udemy Expands AI Role Play Capabilities  to Advance Immersive, Skills-Based Learning

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today announced expanded capabilities for Role Play, its AI-powered learning experience designed to help learners build real-world professional skills through immersive practice scenarios. The new enhancements include:

Greater customization , enabling organizations to tailor Role Play scenarios to specific roles, industries, and skill levels.

, enabling organizations to tailor Role Play scenarios to specific roles, industries, and skill levels. Immersive video, introducing lifelike AI avatars that make practice more realistic and help learners apply skills more effectively at scale.

“Developing certain professional skills requires practice in environments that mirror the real world,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO of Udemy. “By expanding our Role Play capabilities with greater customization and immersive video, we’re helping organizations and individuals turn learning into action, building confidence and capability in the moments that matter most. This evolution of Udemy’s AI-powered Role Play technology underscores our commitment to delivering measurable, performance-driven outcomes at scale.”

Turning Practice into Impactful Performance

Udemy’s Role Play technology enables learners to develop the skills required to successfully navigate high-impact workplace conversations, such as leadership discussions, conflict resolution, feedback delivery, and sales interactions, in a realistic, risk-free environment with life-like coaching. Udemy already has the largest collection of more than 15,000 instructor-created Role Play scenarios across a variety of skills. As part of Udemy's comprehensive AI-powered skills platform, this advanced technology leverages insights from millions of global learners and draws from our extensive library of expert-led content covering the most in-demand professional skills, enabling highly personalized learning experiences delivered in local languages worldwide. The latest updates deepen that experience by allowing organizations and instructors to create highly customized Role Play scenarios aligned to specific roles, workflows, and business challenges.

For example, organizations can now design custom sales enablement Role Plays tailored to their products, markets, and customer profiles, enabling their teams to rehearse discovery conversations, handle objections, and practice negotiations before engaging with prospective customers.

“Adding immersive video and customization to our Role Play technology strengthens Udemy’s ability to deliver learning that translates directly to on-the-job-performance,” continued Sarrazin. “With these enhancements, Udemy’s Role Play technology can be even more impactful in enabling learners to build communication skills, executive presence, and decision-making under pressure.”

Building on Momentum in AI-Powered Learning

Role Play builds on Udemy’s broader strategy to advance AI-powered learning experiences that are practical, scalable, and closely aligned with workforce needs. Since its initial launch, Role Play has enabled more than 400,000 interactive simulations across leadership, communication, and professional development, underscoring Udemy’s momentum in applied learning innovation.

To learn more about Role Play and Udemy’s AI-powered learning platform, visit business.udemy.com/ai.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) is an AI-powered skills acceleration platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies, including Samsung SDS America, On24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco, with hubs across the United States, Australia, India, Ireland, Mexico, and Türkiye.