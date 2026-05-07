The Health Impact Alliance Collaborates with Infineon to Redefine Independent Living for the Aging Population

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Health Impact Alliance (HIA) today announced it has partnered with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a world leader in semiconductor solutions, to develop advanced connectivity solutions for the rapidly growing senior care market. This collaboration leverages Infineon’s cutting-edge semiconductor technology to create a comprehensive ecosystem of connected healthcare devices.

The Health Impact Alliance and Infineon Technologies are partnering to bring seniors smarter, safer health monitoring — so aging at home feels less like a risk and more like a choice. Share

The partnership combines Infineon’s AIROC™ CYW55512, Wi-Fi 6 1x1 dual-band and Bluetooth® 6.0 combo IC, and PSOC™ Edge E84, ML-Enabled Arm® Cortex®-M MCU powering the HIA’s revolutionary Connected Healthcare Ecosystem. This advanced technology solution will be implemented through Lancens Technology, the HIA’s core technology provider, to deliver superior connectivity and performance across a wide range of senior care devices spanning healthcare watches, emergency response, predictive analytics and family coordination tools.

“As global demographics shift toward an aging population, we are reimagining technology to support longer, independent living for seniors. As the devices they use become smaller and smarter, our solutions must sense accurately, process reliably, and communicate securely anywhere around the clock—all while maximizing battery life,” said Sylvain Sevel, Senior Director of Digital Health at Infineon. “Our collaboration with the HIA and Lancens Technology demonstrates a joint commitment to developing innovative, energy-efficient, and secure connected healthcare solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives at home.”

“Infineon’s semiconductor expertise is crucial to realizing our vision of a comprehensive connected healthcare ecosystem,” said Craig Smith, Executive Director of the Health Impact Alliance. “Its solutions provide the foundation for creating secure, reliable connections between all components of our system, from emergency response watches to smart door locks and medication management devices.”

The integrated solution will feature:

Low-power, wide-ranging connectivity for complete home coverage

Advanced security features for protected data transmission

Seamless integration capabilities across multiple devices

Enhanced battery life optimization

Audio processing technology optimized for low-power consumption

Edge AI processing capabilities for real-time health monitoring

Together, these capabilities create the foundation for something more profound: real-time intelligence that actively slows decline, extends independence, and gives seniors the confidence to age on their own terms, longer.

The collaboration will initially focus on powering the Thrive Healthwatch, the central hub of LifelineConnect, the HIA’s flagship senior care platform. The technology will subsequently be deployed across a wide range of connected devices, including medication dispensers, security systems, and exercise equipment, all designed to enhance senior independence and safety.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in connected healthcare technology,” said Ake Wernelind, Head of Data Platform & Infrastructure for the HIA. “By combining Infineon’s advanced semiconductor solutions with the HIA’s WiFi 6 expertise and healthcare innovation, we’re creating a robust platform that will set new standards in senior care.”

About Health Impact Alliance

The Health Impact Alliance (HIA) unites leading technology companies and healthcare partners to help seniors live independently at home longer. Through clinical-grade health monitoring, family connectivity platforms, and predictive health insights, the HIA creates comprehensive ecosystems that transform aging in place. Its mission: empower one million seniors to thrive at home three or more years longer with caring technology that honors independence while keeping families connected.